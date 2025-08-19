Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A musician from the Isle of Lewis has called on fellow islanders to consider returning home to the Outer Hebrides as statistics detail a further loss of population.

Willie Campbell, who himself moved away for a major recording deal with Indie band Astrid aged just 15 and returned around ten years later, said he wanted islanders to “appreciate where they’re from”, while inviting others to move to the islands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments come as new data from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar shows the population of the Outer Hebrides has fallen by 1,170 people (4.3 per cent) in the ten years to 2024, when 26,020 permanent residents were recorded.

Meanwhile, the council said people moving to the Outer Hebrides had helped to slow down depopulation over the past three years, with 210 more people arriving than leaving last year.

READ MORE: Rare footage of life in the Outer Hebrides that rewrites the archives

Mr Campbell, who releases music as The Open Day Rotation and has just entered the HebCelt Hall of Fame for his contribution to music and community, said his new song, Nowhere in a Hurry was about the islanders who stayed and protected their place and culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the We Love Stornoway news website: “Over Covid and afterwards, we had a surge of people coming on holiday and moving here, sometimes not for very long. The theme of the song’s chorus is really about people who are from the place staying here and protecting it.

“There’s something of immense value in the people who were born and brought up here. It’s really difficult to put your finger on exactly what it is, but there’s a personality, a spirit, that maybe we’re at risk of losing.”

Willie Campbell, a musician based on the Isle of Lewis. PIC: williecampbell.com | williecampbell.com

Mr Campbell added: “I feel protective over it now, in a weird way, although I did leave for nearly ten years. In short, it is a call for islanders to appreciate where they’re from, and an invitation for others to return and settle here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest picture of the deep rooted challenge of population loss was set out late last week by the local authority.

The core issue facing the islands is the ‘natural change’ in population and the gulf between the number of births and deaths. A total of 173 births were recorded last year compared to 393 deaths.

However, net migration is positive with 200 more people arriving than leaving the Outer Hebrides last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The net migration figure peaked in 2022 at 310 for the year, with data showing small numbers of new residents coming from the rest of Scotland and the rest of the world. The highest number of incomers arrived from the rest of the UK.

The local authority report said: “It is important that the Outer Hebrides continue to see positive net migration.

“Net migration has been high over the last three years, with figures of 200 to 310. Without this, the population of the Outer Hebrides would have decreased further due to the continuing negative natural change. The gap between births and deaths is wide and continues to be so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council document added: “To keep our communities thriving, we need to continue encouraging people to return to the islands or to make them their new home.”