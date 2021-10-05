Scotland Grand Slam heroes Roy Laidlaw and Kim Littlejohn star in a new set of stamps issued by the Royal Mail

Roy Laidlaw in action against Ireland in 1984, as depicted on a new first-class stamp. Picture: Royal Mail

Scrum-half Roy Laidlaw, who was instrumental in the Five Nations success of 1984, is depicted in action against Ireland in a first class stamp.

The former Jed-Forest player scored two tries in the 32-9 win at Lansdowne Road which sealed the Triple Crown for Scotland 37 years ago. They went on to win the Championship by beating France at Murrayfield a fortnight later, securing their first Grand Slam since 1925.

Centre Kim Littlejohn, who captained Scotland and scored the decisive try as they defeated England 8-5 at Inverleith to win the Grand Slam in 1998, stars on the £1.70 stamp.

Kim Littlejohn helping Scotland beat England to win the Grand Slam in 1998. Picture: Royal Mail

It is the only time Scotland have won the Women’s Home/Five/Six Nations.

The two stamps are part of a collection of eight issued to mark the 150th anniversary of the first international rugby match, between Scotland and England at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh in 1871.

The other rugby luminaries featured are JPR Williams, Melissa Berry (both Wales), Jonny Wilkinson, Emily Scarratt, Danielle Waterman (all England) and Sophie Spence and Simon Geoghegan (both Ireland).

Laidlaw, who turned scoring against Ireland into something of an artform, told Scottish Rugby: “I remember Ireland won the toss and decided to play against the wind in the first-half. I scored early off a lineout, then we got a penalty try at a scrum and then I got over in the corner off a scrum.

“I think I’d scored in the same corner a few years before playing for Scotland B.”

He also paid tribute to his grandmother who sparked his interest in the sport.

“I owed so much to my granny, Peggy Walker. She had introduced me to rugby when I was a kid. She saw the 1925 Grand Slam in person; the 1984 Grand Slam in person and she watched the 1990 Grand Slam on the telly. She lived to the grand old age of 96.

“So, being on the stamp? Well, I’ll just say thanks to my granny Peggy, because it all wouldn’t have happened without her enthusiasm. She was rugby daft.”

Littlejohn admitted she was taken aback to be featured in the new collection.

“It never crossed my mind that I would end up on a stamp,” she said, “but if it was going to be from anything it would be from rugby because that was my passion.

“And being on the stamp is about representing everybody else who was part of that team on and off the field, the players, the coaches and everyone else involved.”

Recalling the 1998 Grand Slam decider, she said: “I remember lining up for the anthems and facing the stand. It was huge, the fact it was England in that final game. It was kind of a story book setting. It still gives me goosebumps.”

The full set of eight stamps, available in a presentation pack, sells at £12.40 and are available to pre-order from today (5 October) at www.royalmail.com/rugbyunion and go on general sale from 19 October.

STAMP-BY-STAMP:

Women’s Rugby World Cup Final, 2014

After defeat in three successive finals, England win the World Cup. Tries from Emily Scarratt and Danielle Waterman secure victory.

Five Nations Championship, 1970

A victory marking the start of a glorious era in Welsh rugby for a side featuring greats like JPR Williams, Gareth Edwards and Mervyn Davies.

Women’s Six Nations Championship, 2015

Needing to win to secure the title, a rampant Ireland – with lock Sophie Spence to the fore – ran in 11 tries to become champions.

Five Nations Championship, 1984

Scrum-half Roy Laidlaw scored two tries as Scotland became outright winners of the Five Nations Championship for the first time since 1938 and won their first Grand Slam since 1925.

Women’s Home Nations Championship, 1998

Led by Kim Littlejohn, Scotland complete a five-year journey from novices to best team in Europe with a win that boosted the sport’s status in the country.

Five Nations Championship, 1994

Ireland upset the odds to win at Twickenham for the first time in 12 years – a brilliant try by Simon Geoghegan inspiring a generation of outstanding players.

Women’s Six Nations Championship, 2009

Non Evans kicks the winning penalty in the final minute as Wales, captained by Melissa Berry, beat England for the first time and win the Triple Crown.

Rugby World Cup Final, 2003

Jason Robinson’s try and five successful kicks from Jonny Wilkinson see England become the first northern hemisphere country to win the World Cup.