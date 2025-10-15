Monument to Scottish island crofters who stood up to their 'oppressive landlord'

The monument to Skye crofters will be placed next to Kilt Rock, Staffin. | CC/Warren Carr.

Captain William Fraser banned the tools that crofters needed to produce their own food

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial to the 19th Century island crofters who stood up to an “oppressive landlord” who banned the tools they needed to produce their own food is set to be unveiled.

Residents of Staffin in the north east of Skye will gather at the end of the month to celebrate the arrival of the memorial called Sùil nam Brà - or the ‘The eye of the quern stone’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monument has been given the name to remember the actions of landlord Captain William Fraser, who bought the Kilmuir Estate in 1855.

READ MORE: When 400 marines were sent to evict crofters from Skye homes

Under his ownership, the quern stone, used to mill grain, was banned, forcing crofters to use the mills set up by the landlord. It was said that for every sack of grain taken to the mills, Fraser would keep two.

In Staffin, the quern stone is regarded as a symbol of oppression of crofters, who were left without their own means of securing their own nutrition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monument will be unveiled on October 25 at Creag an Fheilidh, (Kilt Rock), by the Staffin Community Trust (Urras an Taobh Sear).

Sine Ghilleasbuig, Gaelic Officer for the Staffin Community Trust said: “Staffin Community Trust has been engaged in community development for 30 years.

“From its earliest days, our trustees felt strongly that Staffin ought to be acknowledged for the early stand taken by local crofters against oppressive landlordism.

“The memorial is inspired by a local story about when the landlord confiscated people’s quern stones – which were essential for families at that time to mill grain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Frustration on Skye as community rules out buying clan castle

The stand of the Staffin community gets an honourable mention in one of the most famous Gaelic songs, Oran Beinn Li, by the 19th Century Skye poet, Mairi Mhor nan Oran.

Ms Ghilleasbuig said many people contributed their skills and time to the Memorial project including stonemason Hector Nicolson and artist by Henry Castle.

“We are grateful to everyone who was involved in bringing this long-held ambition to fruition," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monument will be unveiled during this year’s Community Land Festival, which celebrates community ownership of land and buildings across the country.

Hundreds of people from all over Scotland are expected to take part in the event, which is supported by the Scottish Government and now in its seventh year.

Nearly 40 groups have signed up to take part in the festival, from Shetland, down to the Central Belt and the Borders, and across to the Western Isles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Projects that will be celebrated include the community ownership of Midsteeple Quarter in Dumfries, a key municipal building which is now at the centre of efforts to breathe new life into the town centre.

In the Highlands, Wester Loch Ewe Trust will be celebrating its 10th birthday.

It is currently working to secure land for the community near Poolewe which would have multiple purposes including desperately needed affordable housing and a helicopter landing pad.