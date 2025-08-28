'Frustration' on Skye as community rules out buying clan castle

Armadale Castle on the Isle of Skye. | CC/Mike Peel

Cost of bringing buildings up to safe standard estimated at up to £6m

A community on Skye has ruled out buying a castle amid ‘frustration’ over the way the controversial sale has been handled.

Sleat Community Trust said it had been impossible to lodge a bid for Armadale Castle and Gardens given a delay in receiving detailed information on the property and the subsequent shortened time frame.

The cost of bringing the buildings up to safe standard is estimated to be between £4m and £6m, with the combination of factors making a buyout unviable, the trust said.

Armadale Castle and Gardens is being sold by the Clan Donald Lands Trust (CDLT) for £2.6m in a divisive move which has prompted a backlash from clan members and some parts of the community.

A statement from SCT claimed it waited five weeks for the sales information to be made available to them.

The statement added: “With the sale closing on 28 August, this created a compressed timeline, making proper due diligence impossible.

“We received incomplete financial details and no structural surveys of the commercial buildings.

“Both Sleat Community Council and Sleat Community Trust have made their feelings about this sale clear.

“The lack of consultation and community engagement has been frustrating, and we want this to change with new ownership.”

A “strong level of interest” has been shown in the castle, according to the sellers, with the closing date for bids on Thursday.

Dr Josh Doble, of Community Land Scotland, said: “ We are disappointed but perhaps not surprised to hear that Sleat Community Trust (SCT) are not pursuing the purchase of Armadale Castle and Gardens.

“Throughout the opaque process of Clan Donald Land Trust (CDLT) bringing the Castle and wider estate to market they have snubbed the community and not sought to meaningfully engage about the sale or the future of the land, frustrating the possibility of a community purchase.”

The sale of Armadale Castle has proved highly contentious, with clan members, many who consider the property as the spiritual home of the clan and its associated families, claim the assets are rightfully theirs and held by the trust in perpetuity for them.

The castle and gardens are being sold along with the Clan Donald Centre, a museum and archive, which has proved to be highly contentious. High Chief Lord Godfrey Macdonald, 34th chief of Clan Donald, earlier said he was “devastated” at the loss of the centre, which he described as the “Crown Jewels” of Armadale.

CDLT said they would build another financially viable visitor centre, preferably on Skye, with the proceeds of the sale.

The ‘Save Armadale’ campaign group reported CDLT to charity regulators over the sale of its assets, but the regulator said this week trustees acted within their legal powers and followed appropriate advice , with no further intervention required.

Alex Stoddart, CEO of CDLT said: “The Trustees of the Clan Donald Lands Trust welcome OSCR’s conclusion, which confirms they acted lawfully, prudently, and with proper advice in deciding to market the estate. OSCR has closed its inquiry with no grounds for intervention, highlighting the necessity of these steps to safeguard the charity’s future for generations to come.