Look inside the 'uninhabitable' off grid Highland cottage in need of brave new owner

It is perhaps the perfect place for someone wanting to live life their own way.

Brae Cottage near Torboll in Sutherland requires full renovation but has the potential to offer its new owners “a unique off-grid living experience in a picturesque location,” according to estate agents.

Not only does the house, which is deemed “uninhabitable” in its present condition and is not able to have a Home Report as a result, offer the prospect of peace and tranquillity but the opportunity to enjoy a sustainable lifestyle with the cottage set in two acres of land.

Meanwhile, there is not a neighbour to be seen.

Brae Cottage is set in a beautiful spot beside the beside the Abhainn an r-Stratha Charnaig stream which runs from Loch Buidhe, through Torboll Falls to the coastal waters of Loch Fleet. Stunning views of the Creag Dail na Meine & Beinn Domhnaill hills also surround the house.

It is reached by a single track road, which is infrequently used, and provides a route between the A9 and Bonar Bridge.

The nearest village is Golspie, which is six miles away, and Dornach, which is eight miles away.

Open fireplaces are found in both the sitting room and the kitchen, where the stairs to the upper floor can be found. Here, there are two bedrooms and the bathroom.

Logs and coal are stored outside with a second stone-built shed offering handy storage.

Brae Cottage is on the market for £130,000 and is being sold by Monster Moves in Golspie.

The agent said: “Brae Cottage is a rural property that requires full renovation but has the potential to offer its new owners a unique off-grid living experience in a picturesque location. It is a perfect renovation project for those seeking a tranquil retreat in the heart of the highland countryside.”

Splendid isolation New owners will live in peace and tranquility at Brae Cottage in Sutherland, which enjoys stunning views to surrounding hills.

Far from the madding crowd The cottage requires full renovation but offers the prospect of quiet living far from the madding crowd

Enjoy the silence The blue arrow shows the isolation of Brae Cottage, which is six miles from the nearest village.

Traditional style The stone-built cottage has two bedrooms on the upper floor with the walls finished in traditional wood panelling. Two open fires heat the ground floor.