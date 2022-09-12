King Charles III’s ties with Scotland are in his DNA, as he is descended directly from James VI of Scotland through his grandfather King George VI.

He can also trace his ancestry through generations of Scottish nobility back to the 14th century and Sir John Lyon, Thane of Glamis, who married King Robert II’s daughter.

Meanwhile Glamis Castle was the ancestral home of his grandmother the Queen Mother, as well as being the birthplace of the King’s late aunt, Princess Margaret, who was the first royal baby to be born in Scotland since 1600.

And King Charles will now take over the beloved family home of Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, which was created by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as the royals’ private retreat.

Prior to the death of his mother he held the title of Duke of Rothesay, named after the town on the Isle of Bute, along with other Scottish titles, including those of Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scot land.

These have now passed onto his son, Prince William, but the new King is still expected to spend plenty of time in Scotland as he begins his reign.

Here are 15 pictures of the new King’s trips north of the border over the years.

1. Graduation day Prince Charles and King of Asante, Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu in procession after the honorary degree ceremony in Bute Hall at the University of Glasgow Commemoration Day 550th celebrations in June 2001.

2. Mind the gap The Prince of Wales inspects a hydrogen powered train as he visits Glasgow Central Station during the Glasgow COP26 Summit in November 2021.

3. Family picnic Prince Charles (far right) with his parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, along with siblings Princess Anne and Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, in September 9, 1960.

4. Freedom The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visiting the Royal Botanic Gardens, in Edinburgh, during October 2021 - their first visit to the capital since Covid restrictions had been lifted.