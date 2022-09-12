KIng Charles III in Scotland: Here are 15 fascinating pictures of Britain's new monarch visiting Scotland over the years
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, her son has become the new King – and, like his mother, the new monarch has special links with Scotland.
King Charles III’s ties with Scotland are in his DNA, as he is descended directly from James VI of Scotland through his grandfather King George VI.
He can also trace his ancestry through generations of Scottish nobility back to the 14th century and Sir John Lyon, Thane of Glamis, who married King Robert II’s daughter.
Meanwhile Glamis Castle was the ancestral home of his grandmother the Queen Mother, as well as being the birthplace of the King’s late aunt, Princess Margaret, who was the first royal baby to be born in Scotland since 1600.
And King Charles will now take over the beloved family home of Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire, which was created by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert as the royals’ private retreat.
Prior to the death of his mother he held the title of Duke of Rothesay, named after the town on the Isle of Bute, along with other Scottish titles, including those of Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scot land.
These have now passed onto his son, Prince William, but the new King is still expected to spend plenty of time in Scotland as he begins his reign.
Here are 15 pictures of the new King’s trips north of the border over the years.
