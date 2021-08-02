Jumping the broom and handfasting at traditional Celtic wedding at Glen Coe

Teri Lou-Fox, 23, wed wife Sammy Fox, 25, with an outdoor humanist ceremony at the foot of Buchaille Etive Mor, Glen Coe, Highlands.

The bash cost around £550 which included an arch decorated with sunflowers, their outfits, and favours for guests, as well as the celebrant.

They had glorious sunshine for the big day on July 26 and celebrated with 39 guests, and had no hesitation about keeping things low key as they wanted to avoid the risk of cancellation.

The couple met while working at Pets At Home in 2019, and live in Fort William.

And they chose to include ancient traditions including handfasting, a ritual in which the hands are tied together to symbolize the binding of two lives, which dates back to 7000 BC - with both sets of grandparents donating the fabric to make it more poignant.

The newlyweds also participated in broom jumping, a Highland tradition in which a broom would sweep any dirt in front of the couple, who in turn would jump over the broom - representing getting rid of any bad omens.

Sammy wore a white gown while Teri wore a tartan suit.

Teri Lou-Fox, who works in retail, said: "We decided from day one of planning that this wasn't going to be traditional, as for starters, we are both females.

"It was a small wedding, with just family, because of covid. "We didn't want to be planning, and spending massive amounts on a wedding for it to potentially be cancelled. "Although things with the pandemic were looking up, we couldn't be certain so we went for a small family day.

"We chose Glen Coe, because it's beautiful. "We both love it there. "We had a day where my sister and brother-in-law, drove us around to pick the perfect spot.

"The foot of Buchaille Etive Mor was the last spot we looked at, and as soon as we stepped out it just felt right.

"We had heard about a local humanist celebrant who would marry us anywhere. "I got in touch with her, and she made everything so easy and personal. "All we had to pay for was our humanist, our outfits, the arch, and little favours for our guests.

"We went for the handfasting and the broom jumping, as we felt these two were most fitting for us, and the stories behind these traditions felt personal and relative to us.

"For the Hand Fasting, we asked our grandparents for fabric, as we felt this combined our families together. "We are both very fond of our grandparents and wanted them to be included on our special day.

"It was nice to incorporate some of the highland traditions, as we feel so close to this place and its heritage. "We felt the meaning behind these traditions were relevant to us, and they are so unique.

"The day went amazing. "There were a couple of things we were worried about like the weather, and the parking as where we got married is such a massive tourist spot.

"But the weather was stunning, and parking wasn't an issue. "It was a smooth day, we were both very nervous but as soon as we saw each other we were all each other could focus on.

"It felt nice to break away from tradition because that's just not us.