'High potential' for Battle of Culloden relics at site earmarked for 400 new Highland homes

The homes will be built close to Culloden House, the headquarters of Bonnie Prince Charlie in the days leading up to Culloden.

The houses are to be built on farmland near Culloden House, which was the headquarters of Prince Charles Edward Stuart in the run up to the last, decisive battle of the 1745 Jacobite rising.

Jacobite fighters marched from nearby Culloden Parks to the battlefield to join the fight against government forces April 16, 1746.

Recent mapping work has given new significance to Culloden Parks in the run up to the battle, with the battlefield boundary now under review at Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Springfield Properties has been given outline planning permission for the 400 homes, a quarter of which will be affordable housing.

The developer said archaeologists would be on hand for any necessary investigations after Highland Council’s historic environment team reported that artefacts linked to the historic battle were likely to be found. A Bronze Age cropmark site is to remain untouched within the housing development.

Culloden House in the mid-18th Century. The property was once the home of Lord Duncan Forbes of Culloden, former Lord President of the Court of Session. The Jacobites made an unsuccesful attempt to kidnap him from his home in October 1745. | CC

A statement from the team, which was submitted to planners, said: “In addition, the south-east boundary of the area appears to include the northern section of the former enclosure known as Culloden Parks, that played an important role in the Battle of Culloden, although is not included in the designed landscape and gardens of Culloden House or the Inventory Battlefield of Culloden.

“Its exclusion may reflect that the full extent of the parks enclosure has only recently been identified. It is not mentioned in the archaeological desk-based report that was submitted to support the application.

“This boundary survives as a tree-lined bank to the North of Caulfield Road and is likely worthy of further consideration for designation. It should be protected from the proposed development.

“There may additionally be an opportunity here for some interpretation of this feature and its significance. In addition, the application area is considered to have high archaeological potential. A condition to ensure the survey, evaluation, preservation and recording of any archaeological and historic features is recommended.”

In 2022, HES uncovered new evidence for the location of Culloden Parks, the designed landscape around Culloden House, which was thought to have been lost through changes in land use.

The house played a key role in the conflict as headquarters for Bonnie Prince Charlie and his commanders in the days leading up to the battle, with Jacobites known to have used the southern end of Culloden Parks as their left flank when they deployed for battle.

The investigation by HES found new evidence showing Culloden Parks was situated further to the west of the traditional battlefield site than previously thought, giving the Jacobite left flank the new position. A significant part of the boundary walls of the parks is also now known to survive.

Culloden House, which is now a hotel, was the home of Duncan Forbes of Culloden, the former Lord President of the Court of Session and the-then highest legal figure in Scotland.

In October 1745, an unsuccessful attempt was made by Jacobites to kidnap Forbes from his home and take him to Edinburgh, where he was to be imprisoned. The house was swiftly fortified.