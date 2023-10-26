All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Glasgow is reportedly a hive of ghosts, ghouls and legends. Cr. Canva Pro/Getty ImagesGlasgow is reportedly a hive of ghosts, ghouls and legends. Cr. Canva Pro/Getty Images
Glasgow is reportedly a hive of ghosts, ghouls and legends. Cr. Canva Pro/Getty Images

Haunted Locations Glasgow: 10 of most scary Glasgow myths, legends and hauntings - including Devil on Top

Here are 10 of the scariest locations in Glasgow that are packed with demons, ghosts and ghouls.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:46 BST

As October 31 edges nearer, the ghosts of Glasgow's past get ready to come out and play.

Here at The Scotsman, we like to ensure you have a safe and happy Halloween season, so you best make sure you know which areas of Scotland's biggest city are reportedly packed with demons, ghosts and ghouls - according to The Paranormal Database.

That is, unless you're a thrill seeker and looking to see one of Glasgow's most famous myths and legends up close during the Witching Hour?

However you are planning your Halloween in 2023, we've put together this handy list of Glasgow's scariest legends and ghost stories that you can visit - if you dare.

Located in Langbar, Easterhouse, a one time tenant in a flat here reported the ghost of a former occupant occupant that was saw pacing around around her home holding his throat. The haunting become so bad, a priest was forced to perform an exorcism.

1. Man Holding Throat

Located in Langbar, Easterhouse, a one time tenant in a flat here reported the ghost of a former occupant occupant that was saw pacing around around her home holding his throat. The haunting become so bad, a priest was forced to perform an exorcism.

Photo Sales
There have been stories of a ward sister that is cut off at the knee haunting the infirmary, while ward 27 is reported to be home to Archie, a ghostly elderly man who wears a bun net and can be seen talking to dying patients.

2. Archie and the Ward Sister

There have been stories of a ward sister that is cut off at the knee haunting the infirmary, while ward 27 is reported to be home to Archie, a ghostly elderly man who wears a bun net and can be seen talking to dying patients.

Photo Sales
Now no longer standing, Jack's Mountain was reportedly haunting by a demonic possession that stood a top of a rubbish pile and 30 metres tall.

3. Devil on Top

Now no longer standing, Jack's Mountain was reportedly haunting by a demonic possession that stood a top of a rubbish pile and 30 metres tall.

Photo Sales
In the Crosshill area of Glasgow during the late 1970s, several women were said to have came across a strange, unidentifiable man who would make grunting sounds like an animal. He would appear in homes and streets but would quickly vanish.

4. The Gurning Man

In the Crosshill area of Glasgow during the late 1970s, several women were said to have came across a strange, unidentifiable man who would make grunting sounds like an animal. He would appear in homes and streets but would quickly vanish.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowGhostsLegendsScotlandHalloween