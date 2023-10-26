Here are 10 of the scariest locations in Glasgow that are packed with demons, ghosts and ghouls.

As October 31 edges nearer, the ghosts of Glasgow's past get ready to come out and play.

Here at The Scotsman, we like to ensure you have a safe and happy Halloween season, so you best make sure you know which areas of Scotland's biggest city are reportedly packed with demons, ghosts and ghouls - according to The Paranormal Database.

That is, unless you're a thrill seeker and looking to see one of Glasgow's most famous myths and legends up close during the Witching Hour?

However you are planning your Halloween in 2023, we've put together this handy list of Glasgow's scariest legends and ghost stories that you can visit - if you dare.

1 . Man Holding Throat Located in Langbar, Easterhouse, a one time tenant in a flat here reported the ghost of a former occupant occupant that was saw pacing around around her home holding his throat. The haunting become so bad, a priest was forced to perform an exorcism.

2 . Archie and the Ward Sister There have been stories of a ward sister that is cut off at the knee haunting the infirmary, while ward 27 is reported to be home to Archie, a ghostly elderly man who wears a bun net and can be seen talking to dying patients.

3 . Devil on Top Now no longer standing, Jack's Mountain was reportedly haunting by a demonic possession that stood a top of a rubbish pile and 30 metres tall.

4 . The Gurning Man In the Crosshill area of Glasgow during the late 1970s, several women were said to have came across a strange, unidentifiable man who would make grunting sounds like an animal. He would appear in homes and streets but would quickly vanish.