Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clan charity has been cleared by watchdogs over the controversial sale of castle and land on the Isle of Skye.

Clan Donald Lands Trust (CDLT) will face no further action from the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) following its inquiry into the sale of Armadale Castle and around 20,000 acres of the Sleat Peninsula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armadale Castle on the Isle of Skye. A campaign has been launched to halt the imminent sale of the ancestral seat of the Macdonalds of Sleat. | CC/Mike Peel

The trust was reported to OSCR by clan members over the sale amid claims the assets were held for them in perpetuity and were rightfully theirs. Complaints were also made about the lack of consultation with clan members and the wider community over the sale, which was suddenly announced in March.

The decision from OSCR was announced just before the closing date for the castle and land sale, which is being marketed at a combined value of around £9.5 million, on Thursday,

A statement from Save Armadale - the Clan Donald Campaign said it was “astounded” at the decision by OSCR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign said it had now learned Clan Donald Lands Trust had recently applied to OSCR to change the charity’s name and charitable purpose.

“We believe this is an attempt to eliminate all beneficiaries from the current deeds of trust from having any further involvement in the charity,” the campaign body said.

“As a campaign group working on behalf of Clan Donald, we are currently looking at options to appeal OSCR’s decision to approve the change of name and purpose, as well as the decision that there are no grounds for intervention in the sale, as there has been no consultation with the charity’s beneficiaries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the sale will include the Clan Donald centre, a museum and archive described by High Chief Lord Godfrey Macdonald as the “jewel in the crown” of Armadale.

The campaign statement added: “We remain extremely concerned about the status of the heritage collections, which will remain in the ownership of the Clan Donald Lands Trust for all the reasons outlined in in our previous press releases and consider these now to be at high risk.”

The trust earlier said it would carry out an audit of items it held in its collection, with some due to be returned to their owners.

The sale was announced in March given a drop in visitor numbers at Armadale, which clan members consider to be the ‘spiritual home’ of the Macdonalds and associated families, and a fall in income given the loss of a wealthy US owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, CDLT said that it planned to create a new visitor centre, preferably on Skye, using the proceeds from the sale.

Campaigners have called for the trustees to resign and create a new charity to run Armadale and develop it as a viable tourist attraction.

The four trustees live in London, USA and the north of England, with claims made by Lord Macdonald they had not visited the island in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OSCR said the trustees had “co-operated fully” with its inquiry and provided the information requested.

A statement from OSCR said: “Our inquiries have focused on engagement with the charity trustees to understand the trustee’s decision making and establish the rationale for the sale within the context of the charity’s current financial position.

“The inquiry, opened in April 2025, focused on the charity trustees’ decision making and financial context. OSCR found that the trustees acted within their legal powers and followed appropriate advice. As a result, OSCR will not be intervening and has now closed the inquiry. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the major sources of anger surrounding the sale had been claims of a lack of consultation surrounding the development, which was announced in March.

One key concern was the multiple memorials, from trees to benches, that run through the castle grounds and commemorate Clan Donald members from around the world, and which were not mentioned in the original sales brochure.

The trust previously said the decision to sell the assets had reflected the “urgent need” to realign resources given the “significant financial challenges” facing the charity.

A major issue had been the ending of a large donation from a long-term backer in the US, who has now died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous statement from CDLT said: “The Armadale visitor centre has never been financially self-sustaining year-round, and its continued operation has relied on long-term dependence on a single major grant funder.

“While the current museum contains important elements of Clan Donald history, it reaches only a limited annual audience.”