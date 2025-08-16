Our gallery of photos captures clubs and pubs in Edinburgh from years gone by.

These 23 establishments are sure to bring back some happy memories for a generation of revellers who drank and danced the night away in Edinburgh city centre during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

How many did you visit during a night on the razzle back in the day?

Have a look through our picture gallery and, before you go, please let us know your own memories of Edinburgh's nightlife scene in the 80s, 90s and 00s.

1 . Revolution Stag-party revellers dance at the Revolution on Lothian Road, June 29, 2001. Is that Ali G dancing with Agnetha and Frida from ABBA? Revolution is no longer a nightclub and has since been transformed into Wetherspoon gastro pub Caley Picture House. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Fountain Bar Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms, located on Dundee Street, had a pretty rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed 'the Vietnam'. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Century 2000 Early 90s clubbers will remember the giant Wetherspoons on Lothian Road better as Century 2000, a club which was a bit of a dive but did a great student night every Wednesday. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Faith Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales