Edinburgh retro: 23 cherished Edinburgh clubs and pubs from the 80s, 90 and 00s

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 16th Aug 2025, 14:45 BST
We are raising a glass to some of Edinburgh’s lost and legendary clubs and pubs in this nostalgic photo gallery.

Our gallery of photos captures clubs and pubs in Edinburgh from years gone by.

These 23 establishments are sure to bring back some happy memories for a generation of revellers who drank and danced the night away in Edinburgh city centre during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

How many did you visit during a night on the razzle back in the day?

Have a look through our picture gallery and, before you go, please let us know your own memories of Edinburgh's nightlife scene in the 80s, 90s and 00s.

Stag-party revellers dance at the Revolution on Lothian Road, June 29, 2001. Is that Ali G dancing with Agnetha and Frida from ABBA? Revolution is no longer a nightclub and has since been transformed into Wetherspoon gastro pub Caley Picture House.

1. Revolution

Stag-party revellers dance at the Revolution on Lothian Road, June 29, 2001. Is that Ali G dancing with Agnetha and Frida from ABBA? Revolution is no longer a nightclub and has since been transformed into Wetherspoon gastro pub Caley Picture House.

Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms, located on Dundee Street, had a pretty rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed 'the Vietnam'.

2. The Fountain Bar

Before its transformation into the Fountain Bar, the Dundee Arms, located on Dundee Street, had a pretty rough reputation - rough enough to be nicknamed 'the Vietnam'.

Early 90s clubbers will remember the giant Wetherspoons on Lothian Road better as Century 2000, a club which was a bit of a dive but did a great student night every Wednesday.

3. Century 2000

Early 90s clubbers will remember the giant Wetherspoons on Lothian Road better as Century 2000, a club which was a bit of a dive but did a great student night every Wednesday.

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars.

4. Faith

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. It's now the site of Stramash, a 900-capacity late night music venue and diner split over two floors with three bars.

