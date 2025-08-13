The 22 best Edinburgh bars to enjoy during the Festivals according to bartenders

1 . Best Edinburgh bars according to bartenders

Hey Palu was recommended by Michele Mariotti, head of bars at Gleneagles who said: "“Hey Palu is one of my favourite places. It’s still central but just far enough from the chaos. Perfect for a Negroni (or two), with a gloriously Italian-themed menu—featuring a Nutella Old Fashioned that’s pure decadence." Mike McGinty, Aberfeldy brand home ambassador and former world champion bartender agreed, saying: "If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the Fringe, Hey Palu is the perfect spot. Also, situated in the heart of the old town, this blissful sanctuary offers some of the best cocktails in town and delicious snacks to keep you going." | AwAyeMedia