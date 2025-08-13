The 22 best Edinburgh bars to enjoy during the Festivals according to bartenders

With so many bars and restaurants, and the sheer number of people visiting the city, you can find yourself wandering around looking for a pitstop between performances.
With this in mind, we asked some bar owners, and drinks industry experts where they’d recommended. From an Italian inspired cocktail bar to some new openings here are their favourite places for a drink, and some food, in Edinburgh.
1. Best Edinburgh bars according to bartenders
Hey Palu was recommended by Michele Mariotti, head of bars at Gleneagles who said: "“Hey Palu is one of my favourite places. It’s still central but just far enough from the chaos. Perfect for a Negroni (or two), with a gloriously Italian-themed menu—featuring a Nutella Old Fashioned that’s pure decadence." Mike McGinty, Aberfeldy brand home ambassador and former world champion bartender agreed, saying: "If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the Fringe, Hey Palu is the perfect spot. Also, situated in the heart of the old town, this blissful sanctuary offers some of the best cocktails in town and delicious snacks to keep you going." | AwAyeMedia
2. Best Edinburgh bars according to bartenders
Nauticus was also a popular recommendation. Mike Aikman who owns award-winning cocktails bars Bramble, Lucky Liquor and The Last Word Saloon and Michele Mariotti suggested a visit to this Leith bar, with Michele saying: "if the crowds start to feel a bit much, Nauticus is my go-to for a beer and a whisky. It’s near Leith, so just a short journey away, but well worth it. The drinks are great, and the service is genuinely some of the best in the city.” | Nauticus
3. The best Edinburgh bars according to bartenders
Michele Mariotti, head of bars at Gleneagles said: “The Devil's Advocate is a great spot right in the heart of the action. A stone’s throw from the Royal Mile, with a fantastic drinks’ selection and a fun atmosphere. " | The Devil's Advocate
4. Best Edinburgh bars according to bartenders
Mike Aikman suggested his Lucky Liquor bar saying: "Who doesn't love vinyl and pool? We actually had loads of Fringe entertainers come to us last year to hang out away from the madness.” | Lucky Liquor Co.