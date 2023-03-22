Edinburgh Morningside Street Name Meanings: These are the fascinating stories behind 10 of the roads in the Edinburgh neighbourhood - from Nile Grove to Falcon Road
They are road names that many Edinburgh residents are familiar with – and each has an interesting story behind it.
Edinburgh has a fascinating history dating back thousands of years, with evidence of a settlement in the Cramond area from around 8500 BC.
The city’s name comes from ‘Eidyn’, the name for the region in Cumbric – the Brittonic language spoken in the Northern England and Lowland Scotland in the Middle Ages.
At this time a stronghold on Castle Rock was called Din Eidyn, literally meaning ‘the hillfort of Eidyn’. As the Scots language evolved, the Din was replaced by ‘burh’, creating Edinburgh.
And there are plenty more clues to the Capital’s complex past in the names of the streets, roads, and lanes that make up the city, all of which come from a multitude of languages, backgrounds and people.
The name Morningside is thought to date back to the 17th century and was the name of a large estate, with the moniker simply meaning ‘morning slope’.
Here are the stories behind 10 of the road names in the neighbourhood and the surrounding areas.