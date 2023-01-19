More than 2,700 extra student rooms are currently in the pipeline for the Capital.

Student accommodation in Edinburgh is big business these days, with developers keen to cash in on an affluent student population looking for comfortable accommodation in convenient locations.

With over 35,000 students studying at the University of Edinburgh alone, there’s a huge market to target.

But the developments can sometimes prove to be controversial, with local communities worried about the buildings themselves and potential antisocial behaviour.

Development website www.skyscrapercity.com currently lists 11 new student residences which, if approved and built, would add a total of 2,742 student rooms to the cityscape – with several due to be completed in the next 12 months.

Here’s where the planned student blocks will be built, what they will look like, and when they will be built.

1. 179 Canongate Planners have approved a project to redevelop the former New Street Gasworks buildings at 179 Canongate to create a 76 bed student residence. Photo: 3DReid

2. Baltic Street The green light has been given to turn the B-listed former Edinburgh & Leith Gasworks, in Leith's Baltic Street, into a 558 bed student residence alongside 18 homes and commercial premises. Photo: Michael Laird Architects

3. Westfield Road Gorgie's Westfield Road will be the location for a 289 bed student residence if planning permission is approved. Photo: jmarchitects

4. Former Tynecastle High School Developers are currently appealing a decision to refuse planning approval to redevelop the B-listed former Tynecastle High School to create a 545 bed student residence, a community space, and a community urban farm. Photo: Michael Laird Architects