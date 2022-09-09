Edinburgh student flat scheme offering 64 'apartments' pushes ahead after appeal

Bosses at S Harrison said they would be pushing ahead with the purpose-built student accommodation scheme on East Newington Place, off Newington Road. A disused commercial unit will be demolished and the site redeveloped into a four-storey building providing 64 studio apartments.

Planning consultancy Turley managed the appeal process that resulted in a decision being issued three months after submission. The appeal was lodged after members of the council’s development management sub-committee refused the initial application. Turley also provided heritage and townscape services on the project.

David Clancy from S Harrison said: “As the universities continue to successfully attract increasing student numbers, the provision of purpose-built student accommodation like this will help to relieve the pressure on family housing stock, which is very much in line with the council’s own guidance.

Designed by CDA, the scheme, on East Newington Place, off Newington Road, will see an old, disused commercial unit demolished and the site redeveloped into a modern, energy-efficient four storey building, with on-site management.

“It’s the ideal location for a student development. We are confident students will be attracted to East Newington Place’s position, as well as the high-quality studios and communal facilities.”

He added: “City of Edinburgh Council planning officers considered there to be no material planning reasons to justify refusal and that our designs will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area. They also stated that the development will not result in excessive concentration of students in the locality, and the planning inspector agreed with these conclusions.”