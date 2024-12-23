Edinburgh Castle to be transformed under new masterplan as visitor enjoyment drops

Edinburgh Castle is the most popular attraction in the country - but more work needs to be done.

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Castle is due for a major investment to improve the visitor experience as tourists score it lower for enjoyment than other historic sites.

The castle, the most visited paid-for attraction in Scotland, attracts more than 1.4m visitors a year - around three times the number of Stirling Castle, the second most popular site managed by Historic Environment Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A major investment is planned for Edinburgh Castle. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Edinburgh Castle is regarded as a “critical” asset for both HES and Scotland at large, given that it generates around £179.8m in direct tourist spend.

But visitor enjoyment at Edinburgh Castle is lower than other properties in the HES portfolio and scored an average score of 8.64. The average across HES sites is 8.9.

Now, HES is drawing up a masterplan to improve the complex over the coming years as the organisation commits to enhancing the visitor experience at key properties.

The castle will become a “particular focus” of HES in terms of achieving financial sustainability in the year ahead, according to the organisation’s most recent annual report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Hugh Hall, chairman of Historic Environment Scotland, wrote in the report: “A particular focus will be placed on Edinburgh Castle, our flagship site.

“Investment in its preservation and visitor experience will ensure it continues to be a beacon of Scotland's rich history for generations to come.”

READ MORE: Why a new model village near Edinburgh has won the praise of the King

The castle’s lower score for visitor enjoyment “dampened” the overall ranking for HES properties, the annual report added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A higher proportion of ticket sales for Edinburgh Castle are online versus other sites and, as a result, more visitors to Edinburgh have automatic access to the survey.

Meanwhile, reviews left on platforms such as Tripadvisor consistently scored highly, HES added.

A statement from HES said: “As an internationally renowned tourist attraction and site of great historical significance, Edinburgh Castle is of critical importance to HES and Scotland, welcoming over a million visitors from across the world annually, and consistently scoring highly with visitors through platforms such as Tripadvisor.

“As part of our future aspirations for the site, HES is developing a masterplan for Edinburgh Castle that will set out investment priorities across a number of areas including infrastructure, specialist conservation and visitor experience, as well as looking at further opportunities to encompass our net zero aspirations, and further integrating the Castle within the local social and economic landscape.”

No budget has yet been established for the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of coming investment into Edinburgh Castle comes as HES faces decisions on which properties across its 300 or so sites in its care will be prioritised for maintenance.

While the organisation plans to invest heavily into visitor experiences at key sites, concerns have been raised by the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland that the properties which do not generate the same levels of income or footfall willl be left to flounder.

Edinburgh Castle is described as “an icon of Scotland” and has sheltered man of the country’s monarchs, including Queen Margaret, who died there in 1093 and Mary Queen of Scots, who gave birth to James VI in the Royal Palace in 1566.