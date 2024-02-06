Scientists have discovered a new species of pterosaur on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Named Ceoptera evansae, the winged reptile lived between 168 to 166 million years ago during the Middle Jurassic period. Palaeontologists spotted the fossil remains in 2006 during a field trip to Elgol, on the south-west coast of the island.

Since then, the team have spent years physically preparing the specimen and taking scans of the bones, some of which remain completely embedded in rock.

A computer generated image (CGI) issued by the Natural History Museum and Witton of Ceoptera evansae, which lived between 168 to 166 million years ago. Picture: Natural History Museum and Witton/PA Wire

Despite the skeleton being incomplete – with only parts of the shoulders, wings, legs and backbone remaining – the researchers said it provides key insights into the evolutionary history and diversity of pterosaurs. They said the new species belongs to a group of pterosaurs known as Darwinoptera, with many fossils also found in China.

Findings, published in the Journal Of Vertebrate Paleontology, suggest Darwinoptera may have been considerably more diverse than previously thought, persisting for more than 25 million years.

Professor Paul Barrett, merit researcher at the Natural History Museum, said: “Ceoptera helps to narrow down the timing of several major events in the evolution of flying reptiles. Its appearance in the Middle Jurassic of the UK was a complete surprise, as most of its close relatives are from China.

“It shows that the advanced group of flying reptiles to which it belongs appeared earlier than we thought and quickly gained an almost worldwide distribution.”

The skeleton of a new species of pterosaur discovered by scientists on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Picture: Kevin Webb/Trustees of the Natural History Museum London/PA Wire

Ceoptera evansae gets the first part of its name from the Scottish gaelic word “cheo”, meaning mist or fog, and the Latin word “ptera”, meaning wing.

The second part, evansae, honours British palaeontologist Professor Susan E Evans for her years of scientific work, particularly on the Isle of Skye.

As the Elgol coastal site is classed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the team led by Prof Barrett could only collect specimens from rocks that had fallen on to the beach.

But while crawling over boulders to examine these fossils, the researchers noticed a few bones sticking out, which has now been revealed as the new pterosaur.

The Isle of Skye today

The researchers said pterosaur fossils from the Middle Jurassic period are rare and mostly incomplete, hindering attempts to understand more about how these creatures evolved.

Lead author Dr Liz Martin-Silverstone, a palaeobiologist from the University of Bristol, said: “The time period that Ceoptera is from is one of the most important periods of pterosaur evolution, and is also one in which we have some of the fewest specimens, indicating its significance.

“To find that there were more bones embedded within the rock, some of which were integral in identifying what kind of pterosaur Ceoptera is, made this an even better find than initially thought.

“It brings us one step closer to understanding where and when the more advanced pterosaurs evolved.”

A 3D model of a new species of pterosaur discovered by scientists on the Isle of Skye. Picture: Martin-Silverstone et al/Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology/PA Wire

The Isle of Skye has been previously referred to as the dinosaur capital of Scotland.

Hundreds of fossils have been previously discovered on the isle. In 1982, the footprints of a family of Ornithopods – two legged herbivores – left 165 million years earlier during the Middle Jurassic period were unearthed on the beach of An Corran at Staffin.

Cementing Skye’s reputation as the land of the giants are the footprints of primitive Sauropods uncovered on the shore near the ruins of Duntulm Castle as recently as 2015.