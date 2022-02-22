Experts have published evidence linking the Isle of Skye to the world's biggest Jurassic-era pterosaur. Image: Natalia Jagielska

A fossilised skeleton of the winged creature – which was around the size of an albatross – is said to be in an “almost pristine condition” despite the pterodactyl dating back around 170 million years.

It was unveiled today in the National Museum of Scotland, which has described the discovery as “remarkable” due to its preservation and the new light it sheds on the size of pterosaurs from the Jurassic era, which are now much bigger than previously thought.

The creature, which is said to have had a wingspan of 2.5 metres, has been given the Gaelic name Gaelic name Dearc sgiathanach, which translates as “winged reptile.”

It was found at Brother’s Point, also known as Rubha nam Brathairean, the same stretch of dramatic headland on Skye’s Trotternish peninsula where fossilised dinosaur footprints made around 170 million years ago have been discovered.The huge flying reptile is the latest in a series of significant palaeontological finds in recent years on what has become known as “Scotland’s Jurassic island.”

The newly-revealed discovery was made in 2017 by Amelia Penny, a PHD student at Edinburgh University, on a field trip led by Professor Steve Brusatte, a leading palaeontologist at Edinburgh University, one of a team of Scottish scientists to have worked on the new research.

They have hailed the “unique specimen” as the best-preserved skeleton of a pterosaur – the world’s first flying animals, which appeared on Earth around 50 million years before birds.

Professor Brusatte has been an adviser on the new Jurassic World blockbuster, working with director Colin Trevorrow and designers working on the film, which will widely feature pterosaurs.

The fossilised skeleton of the Jurassic pterosaur is removed from a beach on the Isle of Skye.

He said: “This is a superlative Scottish fossil. The preservation is amazing, far beyond any pterosaur ever found in Scotland and probably the best British skeleton found since the days of Mary Anning in the early 1800s.

“Dearc is the biggest pterosaur we know from the Jurassic period and that tells us that pterosaurs got larger much earlier than we thought, long before the Cretaceous period when they were competing with birds, and that’s hugely significant.”

Ms Penny was said to have spotted a fossilised jaw protruding from a limestone layer on a tidal platform. After the head of pterosaur was identified, a team led by Dugald Ross, founder of the nearby Staffin Museum carried out a painstaking operation, using diamond-tipped saws, to extract the fossil.

Natalia Jagielska, one of the researchers aiming to find out more about the Dearc’s behaviour, said: “To achieve flight, pterosaurs had hollow bones with thin bone walls, making their remains incredibly fragile and unfit to preserving for millions of years.

Staffin Museum founder Dugald Ross led the operation to cut the fossilised skeleton of the pterosaur free from a rock at Brother's Point on the Trotternish peninsula on Skye.

“And yet our skeleton remains in almost pristine condition, articulated and almost complete, its sharp fish-snatching teeth still retaining a shiny enamel cover as if he were alive mere weeks ago."

Dr Nick Fraser, keeper of natural sciences at the National Museum, said: “Even in the context of the amazing palaeontological finds on Skye in recent years, this one really is remarkable.

“To find and describe a specimen which is both so well-preserved and so significant is really special and we’re delighted to add Dearc into our collection.”

The fossil of the giant Jurassic-era winged creature discovered on the Isle of Skye. Picture: Gregory Funston

The unique species of Jurassic-era pterosaur discovered has been named 'Dearc sgiathanach' by scientists. Image: Natalia Jagielska