The group is aiming to preserve the 300-year-old property, which was once the home of the Harley Davidson founder

A group of bikers and social history enthusiasts are “desperately” trying to raise funds to save Harley-Davidson founder's home being bulldozed.

Davidson Legacy Preservation Group have just weeks to save a piece of the storied motorcycle marque's Angus history.

Netherton Cottage - a few miles west of Brechin in Scotland- was the 19th-century home of the Davidson family before they emigrated to America and started the iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson along with William Harley.

Harley Davidson founder's home in Scotland, the Davidson cottage, situated on the east coast of Scotland between Forfar and Brechin. Picture: Nyree Aitken/SWNS | Nyree Aitken/SWNS

The group urgently needs to raise £70,000 this November to secure the cottage's future and maintain the historical visitor attraction to tell the story of the Davidson family.

The fate of this historic home was nearly sealed in 2021 when the existing owners put the cottage on the open market. Davidson Legacy Preservation Group fear the 300-year-old property could be bulldozed to make way for new housing.

Nyree Aitkson, 52, from the Davidson Legacy Preservation Group, said the only purchase offers reported were to see the little cottage museum demolished to make way for a housing development.

"We couldn't let that happen and banded together three years ago to work towards community ownership," she said.

The group has been awarded £250,000 from the UK government's community ownership fund.

Ms Aitkson said: "In September, we were told that the capital funding is really really tight, so that is what the problem is - trying to get the capital for the match funding. So we need £70,000 for the match funding and with that that secures it and takes it to community ownership.

"We were originally looking at October as our deadline because we have to have the money spend by December because we only get a year to spend it. We are working with community enterprise who have been supporting us with our funding applications.

"They said that as long as we keep fundraising and showing increase in the amount that we are raising, we would be able to apply in the end of November for an extension to get the conveyancing done."

Ms Aitkson said they had so far raised £20,000, with donations given by biker-enthusiasts and the community. They have even reached worldwide interest in the project.

"When we launch the GoFundMe, our Facebook page reached 27,000 people within a week," she said. "If that 27,000 people had all donated the price for coffee - £3 - we would have been there."

The group's aim is to transform the cottage into a community hub, offering educational programs, workshops, and events celebrating local culture and heritage.

They also want to create opportunities for volunteering through various initiatives, such as a café, grounds work, tourism, or simply a place to relax and enjoy.

Ms Aitkson said the cottage was a 'symbol' of their community's history.