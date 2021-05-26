Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Situated in the hamlet of Netherton near Aberlemno, Angus, Davidson Cottage was the first home of William C. Davidson, who went on to found Harley-Davidson after emigrating to the United States in the 19th century.

The three-bedroom property, a mecca for motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world in recent years, is a top-rated visitor attraction, and is on the market for offers over £320,000.

Described as an “authentic piece of history” with “huge potential for holiday letting”, the cottage, which was a crumbling ruin 20 years ago, was brought back from the brink in 2008 and acquired by a group of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts who set about the arduous process of restoring it.

Maggie Sheritt, Mike Sinclair, and Keith Macintosh, officially opened Davidson’s Cottage in 2012 and a festival to mark Harley-Davidson’s Scots heritage is held in nearby Brechin which hundreds of bikers attend.

An original Carmyllie slate from the cottage is now on display in the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

Ruaraidh Ogilvie, Residential Director for Savills (Brechin), said: "A truly unique proposition, Davidson Cottage has already gathered quite some following from Harley-Davidson aficionados around the world, as a place of pilgrimage and an intriguing holiday destination.

“It has been a real labour of love by the sellers, who have recreated an entirely authentic early Victorian rural dwelling.

"The new service block provides the modern comforts required without jeopardising the historic nature of the original cottage, and together they make a fascinating addition to the market."

Davidson Cottage was built in the 1720s and originally known as Netherton Cottage. It was inhabited by Alexander “Sandy” Davidson and his wife Margaret, who worked on the local estate at the neighbouring blacksmiths.

Walter Davidson pictured with one of the first motorcyles devised by his brother Arthur and his childhood friend Bill Harley. PIC Wikipedia

The couple lived in the cottage with their six children and two other workers.

Sandy and his family emigrated to Milwaukee in 1858, where middle son William C. Davidson, who had been born at Netherton, developed a fascination with engineering.

In 1903, William, and his sons, Arthur Walter and William A., teamed up with friend of the family Bill Harley to sow the seeds of a motorcycle empire that would become one of the world’s most iconic brands.

