National Trust Scotland has issued a plea to members of the public to help them protect the glen.

Glen Coe's famous Coire Gabhail is at risk of being destroyed by irresponsible campers and hikers, the leading charity for protecting the country’s natural and historical places has said.

Abandoned tents full of equipment, human waste, rocks being collected and made into creative formations at the site and mossy crevices being used to stuff discarded camping gear and rubbish have been cited as problems.

Better known as the Lost or Hidden Valley, the glen was once used by members of clan MacDonald to hide stolen cattle.

Today it is part of a site of special scientific interest, partly because of its rich and internationally-important plant life. Coire Gabhail's damp, sheltered conditions make it one of the richest sites in Europe for rainforest wildlife, including rare mosses and liverworts, lichens, fungi, insects and small mammals.

National Trust Scotland (NTS) said people making campfires are leaving a long-lasting scar on Coire Gabhail's shallow, fragile mountain soils. Adding insult to injury, the trust said rather than bringing their own fire wood, campers are cutting and burning the precious trees and deadwood up in the coire.

NTS said the site has been vandalised by people making fires from damp or green wood, which it said was a waste of time as it does not burn well, but also causes irreparable damage to the ancient woodland habitats.

“Rock art” is also causing problems in the glen. NTS said visitors are removing rocks from scree slopes to make creative designs and sculptures, which can disrupt the local wildlife and environment.

A message from NTS on social media read: “The rock art trend has reached us and though we hate to stifle creativity, dislodging rocks to position them into pretty designs has a lasting negative impact on nature, which we are sure the artists don't realise.

“These rocks offer shelter to wee creatures and protect shallow, high-altitude soils from erosion. The concentrated trampling around these artworks also damages tiny fragile wildflowers and plants too. Please resist the temptation. Bring a sketch pad instead and take your artwork home.”

Littering and human waste has been a problem in the glen for years, and there are no signs of it stopping.

Last week, NTS rangers had to make a series of trips to the glen, which can take several hours to walk up, to clear rubbish, including removing an entire tent full of equipment. They said abandoned tents has been “a regular occurrence all summer”.

The rangers also found visitors had used mossy crevices to hide rubbish, from foil to pots and pans used for camping.

One volunteer was pictured standing next to a “rock art spiral” that had been used to hide a pile of human waste.

A message from NTS said: “We can only imagine that after the challenging walk up, people want to lighten their load on the way down? If that sounds like you, probably best to stay low level.”

NTS published a plea on Facebook, calling on members of the public to help protect the site.

The message asked those visiting the glen to “treat it with the care and respect it deserves”, adding: “Tiny careless actions from 150,000 people a year has a massive cumulative effect and will destroy what makes it so special.