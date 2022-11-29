News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Santa Claus with little boy in Jenners - Edinburgh 1954

Christmas in Scotland: Here are 16 nostalgic memories of Scottish Christmases past

After two festive seasons impacted by the global pandemic, this Christmas we have the cost of living crisis to contend with – we’ve had a dig through the archives to remind us of far simpler times.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago
 Comment

While the average person was not as affluent as today, post-war Scots knew how to celebrate the festive period.

Major shopping thoroughfares were bedecked in all manner of imaginative and colourful decorations and large crowds would gather to watch the switching on of the Christmas lights.

And every big department store had a grotto and a queue of eager children, patiently waiting for their turn to sit on Santa’s lap.

Grab a mince pie, pour yourself a mulled wine and sit back, as we take you on a journey to Scottish Christmas past.

1. City lights

Glasgow Christmas lights, 1960s

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

2. Jingle belles

Nurses singing Christmas carols round the Christmas tree at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, 1960s

Photo: Ian Brand

Photo Sales

3. Tinsel town

Glasgow Christmas lights, 1960s

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales

4. The main attraction

Christmas Tree at Mound - Lights switched on by 8 year-old Thomas Forrest. General View - As children sing Christmas carols 1959

Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Scotland