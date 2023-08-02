All Sections
Celebrities with Scottish Heritage Revealed: 15 Famous faces you never knew were Scottish

With so many Scots having emigrated down the centuries, it’s little surprise to find that so many famous faces have Caledonian roots.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 16th Nov 2020, 16:45 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 14:40 BST

From Mark Knopfler’s Bearsden upbringing, to Kim Kardashian’s unlikely link to an ancient Pictish king, we take a look at fifteen famous faces who have a Saltire flag in their heritage.

Hollywood actress star Alicia Silverstone may have been born in California, but she is the daughter of Monty Silverstone, an English estate agent, and Deirdre Silvestone (née Radford), a Scottish former Pan Am flight attendant. We were totally Clueless about this (sorry).

Hollywood actress star Alicia Silverstone may have been born in California, but she is the daughter of Monty Silverstone, an English estate agent, and Deirdre Silvestone (née Radford), a Scottish former Pan Am flight attendant. We were totally Clueless about this (sorry). Photo: dtstuff9 / jmb1977 via WikiCommons/ YouTube

Known around the world as the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of New York City-founded new wave group Talking Heads, David Byrne's Caledonian roots are surprising to say the least. The Once in a Lifetime singer was born in Dumbarton in 1952 and the family relocated and settled in North American when he was a toddler.

Known around the world as the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter of New York City-founded new wave group Talking Heads, David Byrne's Caledonian roots are surprising to say the least. The Once in a Lifetime singer was born in Dumbarton in 1952 and the family relocated and settled in North American when he was a toddler. Photo: Creative Commons

Named a "giant among journalists" on his untimely death four years ago, legendary food critic, Adrian Anthony Gill, was born in Edinburgh in 1954. The future Sunday Times' restaurant reviewer and television critic moved to England when he was still an infant.

Named a "giant among journalists" on his untimely death four years ago, legendary food critic, Adrian Anthony Gill, was born in Edinburgh in 1954. The future Sunday Times' restaurant reviewer and television critic moved to England when he was still an infant. Photo: Picture: Mike Wilkinson

Top fashion photographer Rankin, born John Rankin Waddell, is known as being the founder of Dazed and Confused magazine and for snapping world-famous personalities, from Kate Moss to The Queen. Born in Paisley, but educated south of the border, Rankin's Scots heritage is today masked by a thick southern English accent.

Top fashion photographer Rankin, born John Rankin Waddell, is known as being the founder of Dazed and Confused magazine and for snapping world-famous personalities, from Kate Moss to The Queen. Born in Paisley, but educated south of the border, Rankin's Scots heritage is today masked by a thick southern English accent. Photo: Contributed

