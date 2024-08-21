The controversial plans would create a horse trotting track within the boundary of the historic Bannockburn battlefield where Robert the Bruce led victory over the English army.

The Scottish Government has intervened in controversial plans to build a horse trotting track within the historic boundary of Bannockburn battlefield.

Approval for the track was granted by Stirling Council earlier this month with the decision leading to a furious response from National Trust for Scotland (NTS), which manages part of the battlefield.

In an unprecedented step, NTS urged its 300,000 or so members to write to the government in protest over the decision given the development would “destroy” one of the last remaining areas where Robert the Bruce and his men defeated Edward II’s troops in 1314.

Now, the government has confirmed the decision has been “called in” for review by a planning reporter, who will advise ministers on whether the scheme should go ahead or not.

With the final decision on the development now resting with ministers, NTS urged them to reject the “damaging and unsuitable proposal” – claiming the track would “desecrate one of Scotland’s most significant heritage sites”.

Stuart Brooks, the charity’s director for conservation and policy, thanked those who lobbied government over the plans.

Mr Brooks said: “The National Trust for Scotland is very pleased to hear that Scottish ministers have listened to our request to call in this damaging and unsuitable development proposal for determination.

“Along with many others, including the local community, we strongly believe that this development should not be allowed to proceed and desecrate one of Scotland’s most significant heritage sites.”

He added that the National Trust for Scotland would “welcome collaboration with Stirling Council, who own the land, and the local community to ensure this last vestige of open battlefield is protected for everyone’s benefit”.

“We hope that Scottish ministers will take heed of the strength of feeling here and ensure that this development is refused,” he said.

Stirling Council earlier said that all due process had been followed when coming to the decision to approve the trotting track, the first of its kind in Scotland.

In its original objection to the proposals, said the track would be in the area where Robert the Bruce’s army faced off against the vanguard of Edward’s army on the first day of battle.

It claimed the trotting track, which would have parking for 200 cars, would “fundamentally alter the experience” of the site, on the outskirts of Stirling, for both current and future generations.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Bannockburn is considered one of the pivotal events of Scottish history. It was the most significant victory over the English monarchy’s ambitions to subsume the country within its territories and became a literal landmark in asserting Scotland’s claim to be a nation in its own right, NTS said.