Heritage chiefs have intensified their battle against the building of a horse harness racing track at the historic Bannockburn site

National Trust for Scotland has launched an unprecedented offensive after a horse harness racing track was approved for land where the Battle of Bannockburn was fought.

It has made a direct appeal to its 330,000 members to write to Scottish Ministers to urge them to reconsider the the plan, which has been approved by members of Stirling Council.

The conservation charity has given clear pointers to members how to phrase their objection to ensure it carries maximum weight within the planning process - and provded the email address for people to send their letter.

It is understood that the charity has never taken such an approach before.

NTS said it was “shocked and dismayed” at approval for the track - the first in Scotland - and its associated buildings and car parking on fields close to the Battle of Bannockburn Centre and the listed monuments of commemoration.

The development would destroy one of the last remaining areas of open landscape where Robert the Bruce and his men defeated Edward I’s troops in 1314, it added.

Stuart Brooks, Director of Conservation & Policy , said: “We believe Scotland thinks more of its heritage than this, and we need as many people as possible to stand with us to defend this special place now and for the future.

“The fields in question are on the national Inventory of Historic Battlefields and although they don’t fall within the land owned and cared for by the Trust, they are within the known boundaries of the 1314 conflict.

“ They are integral to the experience of visitors who come from near and far to learn about this special aspect of Scotland’s heritage. These fields are not just fields, but a living testament to the historical and cultural significance of the Battle of Bannockburn.

“If they are developed, we will not just lose a part of our history, but also a connection from the present to the past. The loss will be intolerable and we will be left with a void in our heritage and a stain on our nation’s reputation.

“If you agree that this important site of Scottish history should be protected from this damaging proposal, we are asking you to please write to Scottish Ministers explaining why you think the battlefield is important, why this development is so damaging, its inappropriateness for the location and finally, asking that the decision is called in as a matter of urgency.

“Time is ticking on this – Scottish Ministers have until just 26 August to make their decision. Please help us ensure that they understand how strongly the public feel about protecting this important place.”

The National Trust for Scotland has also highlighted a number of concerns about the procedure followed in this case.

Stirling Council earlier said it had followed all due process in determining the case.

Bannockburn is one of the pivotal events of Scottish history. It was the most significant victory over the English monarchy’s ambitions to subsume the country within its territories and became a literal landmark in asserting Scotland’s claim to be a nation in its own right, NTS said.

The battle and its outcome set the course for the treaty of Edinburgh-Northampton in 1328, at which point the English finally recognised the legitimacy of Scotland’s independence and the rightfulness of Robert I’s kingship.

A statement from the Scottish Government said:

“On Monday 5 August, the Scottish Government received notification of the trotting track application from Stirling Council.