1 . Princes Street Gardens was once a lake used to dump bodies into

James III ordered the creation of Nor' Loch in 1460 as a way to fortify Edinburgh Castle's defences, however it was really just the city's cesspool. It was used as a site for execution where people were sentenced to death by drowning in the filthy waters with some even being locked in chests where they sank to the bottom to perish. On one single day in 1624 eleven women drowned there. Nowadays, this location goes by Princes Street Gardens as the loch was filled during the creation of the New Town. Photo: JByard via Canva Pro / John Slezer via Wikimedia Commons