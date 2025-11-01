The Rothesay Pavilion is, at last, gearing up to open its doors once more.

The Art Deco gem brought bright lights, dancing and entertainment to one of Scotland’s great island getaways. Soon, its doors will open once more.

Rothesay Pavilion on the Isle of Bute is nearing the end of a long £45m restoration, with the 1938 building - all flowing curves and sea views cusped by palm trees - due to open by Spring 2027.

In its heyday, it welcomed performers like Andy Stewart and an up-and-coming Billy Connolly, with dancing and wrestling tournaments and the Miss Rothesay contest among its popular charms.

With its entertainment bill and fresh Grade A-listed design, the pavilion gave “the Glasgow holidaymaker an experience at the forefront of style in Scotland" .

As its restoration, which began its major phase in 2017, enters the last stretch, a new board has been put in place for the project to get it over the final line.

The Pavilion will be home to a 1,000-capacity auditorium with original, sprung wooden dance floor, new exhibition and performance spaces, studios and co-working areas, multimedia resources, a café, shops and community garden.

Julie L Tait, Chief Executive of Rothesay Pavilion, said: "Rothesay Pavilion is more than a venue; it’s a cherished part of Bute’s cultural life.

“Its restoration celebrates the island’s heritage while creating space for new ideas, bold events, creative opportunities, and connection.

“As well as placing Bute firmly back on Scotland’s cultural map, the Pavilion stands as a shining symbol of local ambition and will provide a powerful platform for people, artists, makers, and entrepreneurs once its doors open."

Bringing the Rothesay Pavilion back to life has been fraught with difficulty, with costs doubling to £30m in 2022, with the pandemic and the exit of the original contractor putting the project under extreme pressure. The last opening date of 2025 has now moved to early 2027.

Seeing the restoration into its final phase are new trustees Tom Kelly, Professor Gary Kerr, Gail MacKenzie, David McNee, Alistair McIntyre and Sandra Reid.

They join acting Chair David McEntee, Nicola Jones, Tim Saul and John Thomas on the board.

Mr McEntee, who also serves as treasurer for Rothesay Pavilion, said: “This is an important milestone for both the Pavilion and for Bute. We’ve worked hard to put strong foundations in place, so that every investment makes a lasting difference for the island and its people.“

“The Pavilion’s reopening will be a catalyst for regeneration, supporting jobs, tourism, and community pride. It’s a privilege to help guide this project towards a sustainable, successful future for everyone who calls Bute home, and for those yet to discover it.”

Since 2022, the restoration has been led by contractor Robertson Construction Central West .

Funding includes £4.5 million each from the Scottish and UK Governments via the Argyll and Bute Rural Growth Deal.

National Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, the Robertson Trust, Foyle Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, the Wolfson Foundation, the Architectural Heritage Fund, and Argyll and Bute Council have also financed the project.

Councillor Jim Lynch, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: “The Pavilion is central to Bute’s regeneration and will play a major part in Argyll and Bute’s cultural and economic future.

“The charity’s role is key in transforming the restored Pavilion into a venue that islanders are proud of, a driver of jobs and opportunity, and a destination for visitors across Scotland and beyond.