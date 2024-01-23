Address to a Haggis (Scots: Address to the Haggis) is a Scots language poem by Scottish poet, Robert Burns in 1786 commonly performed on Burns Night.

One of the more well known Scottish poems, the title refers to the national dish of Scotland, haggis, which is a savoury pudding.

The poem is most often recited at "Burns supper" a Scottish cultural event celebrating the life of Robert Burns where everybody stands as the haggis is brought in on a silver salver whilst a bagpiper will lead the way towards the hosts table.