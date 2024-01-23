Burns Night 2024: Watch the Address To A Haggis by Robert Burns performed by Jolyn Crawford
To celebrate Burns Night this year, watch this Address To A Haggis by Robert Burns performed by Jolyn Crawford ,Poet & NTS Volunteer
Address to a Haggis (Scots: Address to the Haggis) is a Scots language poem by Scottish poet, Robert Burns in 1786 commonly performed on Burns Night.
One of the more well known Scottish poems, the title refers to the national dish of Scotland, haggis, which is a savoury pudding.
The poem is most often recited at "Burns supper" a Scottish cultural event celebrating the life of Robert Burns where everybody stands as the haggis is brought in on a silver salver whilst a bagpiper will lead the way towards the hosts table.
The host or a guest will then recite the poem while slicing open the haggis at the right moment with a ceremonial knife.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.