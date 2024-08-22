The Argyllshire Gathering, formed in 1871, was originally set up to bring together the families of Argyll – a county that covered a vast area. Rivalries existed between clans and a Gathering with traditional sports managed to keep a sense of unity and peace.
The Gathering today is a celebration of Highland heritage and tradition with dances, pipe tunes and athletic events dating back centuries. It's a day of fierce competition and friendly rivalry, a day to renew old acquaintances and make new friends.
Whether you are local to Oban, a visitor, a kinsman or a competitor, The Argyllshire Gathering warmly welcomes you to join them for the spectacular Oban Games.