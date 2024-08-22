Oban High School Pipe Band play during the Argyllshire Gathering on August 22, 2024Oban High School Pipe Band play during the Argyllshire Gathering on August 22, 2024
Oban High School Pipe Band play during the Argyllshire Gathering on August 22, 2024 | Getty Images

Ten of the best pictures from one of the oldest Highland Games in Scotland

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:33 BST

A day of Highland dancing, athletics, heavy field events and solo piping competitions, the Argyllshire Gathering's Oban Games is a highlight of the summer for the people of Oban

The Argyllshire Gathering, formed in 1871, was originally set up to bring together the families of Argyll – a county that covered a vast area. Rivalries existed between clans and a Gathering with traditional sports managed to keep a sense of unity and peace.

The Gathering today is a celebration of Highland heritage and tradition with dances, pipe tunes and athletic events dating back centuries.  It's a day of fierce competition and friendly rivalry, a day to renew old acquaintances and make new friends.

Whether you are local to Oban, a visitor, a kinsman or a competitor, The Argyllshire Gathering warmly welcomes you to join them for the spectacular Oban Games.

Dancers react before competing during the Argyllshire Gathering on August 22, 2024 in Oban

Dignitaries enjoy a whisky during the Argyllshire Gathering on August 22, 2024 in Oban

Heavyweight athletes compete during the Argyllshire Gathering on August 22, 2024 in Oban, Scotland

The pipe band and dignitaries march onto the field during the Argyllshire Gathering

