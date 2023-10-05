National Trust for Scotland has “strongly objected” to plans to build a 20-metre telecommunications mast in an isolated spot in the heart of the Cairngorms given its impact on a key route for walkers and the “classic views” into the mountain range.

The proposed mast and dishes sit close to the Luibeg Bridge on the trust’s Mar Lodge Estate and just off the path to the Lairig Ghru pass, which connects Braemar to Aviemore, and the Munros of Ben Macdui and Braeriach.

Following dozens of objections, the Shared Rural Network, a consortium of mobile network operators, said it was withdrawing its proposals to gather further supporting information before making a fresh application.

NTS said a mast in the “much loved” location, which is protected by several national designations, would impact the sense of “wild land” while causing noise, pollution and damage.

The path from the Luibeg Burn up to the Lairig Ghru, with a mast planned for a spot on the right hand side of the path as it heads north. PIC: Contributed.

A statement said: “The proposed 20m tall tele-comms tower, dishes and antennae will punctuate and impede the classic views in this much-loved part of the Cairngorms. It will be powered by a diesel generator, creating noise pollution and emissions.”

It said there was no access road to the site, with any plans to construct and service the site using all-terrain vehicles “unrealistic”.

"This would lead to significant damage of highly protected (designated) habitats and features. It would also significantly diminish the sense of “wild land” quality for which this part of the Cairngorms is famous.

“As a charity whose primary objective is to care for, and protect Scotland’s natural and cultural heritage, we must make clear our strong objection to the telecoms mast proposal in Glen Luibeg.”

The Shared Rural Network – made up of EE, 02, Three and Vodafone – signed a £1bn deal with the UK Government to take 4G to 95 per cent of the UK landmass by the end of 2025.

Roughly half the money will come from the UK Government to eliminate total “not spots” – or hard to reach areas, such as that at Luibeg Bridge. Operators face fines of up to 10 per cent of their gross revenue if they fail to meet the legally binding targets.

A letter to planners from Sarah McCorry, of WHP Telecoms Ltd, agents for the proposals, said: "This site location and the surrounding area in the Cairngorms National Park, adjacent to the Lairig Ghru, currently has no mobile service from any mobile provider and is classed as a ‘Total Not Spot’.

"Whilst it is understood that no residents or businesses are based there, it is a popular destination for walkers and mountaineers and we would argue it is therefore of critical importance for mobile service to be available, especially Emergency Services Network."