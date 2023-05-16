40 Everyday words with totally different meanings in Scotland starting with "Ned"
If you live in Scotland or have Scottish friends then you might know the alternative and often ‘colourful’ meanings behind these regular English words.
England is not far down South yet to the English people Scotland can seem like a different planet as our colourful expressions and accents could leave any newcomer scratching their head.
Intriguingly, this isn’t just a case of ‘slang’ or Billy Connolly-esque accents as Scotland is considered a multilingual country. Native languages like Scots, Scottish Gaelic and of course English, all come together under an array of beautiful accents and dialects.
If you’re Scottish, or have lived here, then you’ll know well that we have developed our own style when it comes to using English – and so certain words don’t mean what the Collins Dictionary says they do in the context of Scotland.
To spare you asking for translations, here are 40 everyday English words and phrases with different meanings in Scotland.