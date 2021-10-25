Did you know, to date, there have been 12,157 known paranormal sightings across the United Kingdom over the last 100 years?

According to research conducted by PsychicWorld.com, haunting manifestations, phantom horse-riders and legends of folklore are the most prevalent types of paranormal activity to be recorded in the United Kingdom, with many of these sightings seen in Scotland.

Do you believe in ghosts? Or are you sceptical? Either way, with Glasgow’s historic buildings, haunting Highland moors and the cobbled streets of Edinburgh, Scotland certainly hase a backdrop that wouldn’t be out of place in a horror film.

Is your area frequently visited by spirits, entities and the unexplained? Take a look below and see if your region appears on the list.

1. Highlands There have been a total of 207 reported sightings in the Highlands, including an alleged poltergeist and the ghost of a women named Isobel Gowdie who was put on trial for witchcraft in the 1600s.

2. Edinburgh and the Lothians Edinburgh and the Lothians have, perhaps unsurprisingly, seen a total of 173 sightings. These include a raggedy horseman and the 'grey phantom women' who frequented the former Bridgecastle Hotel.

3. Fife There have been a total of 72 sightings in Fife, including supposed visits from the friendly ghost of a Benedictine monk.

4. Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire With a total of 85 sightings recording, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are one of the most haunted places in Scotland. Supernatural nvestigators at Aberdeen Central Library claim to have heard spooky footsteps, whispering, and the sound of a bell in 2008.