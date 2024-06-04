Why is whooping cough spreading through Scotland? How can I protect my family?

Scotland and the rest of the UK is in the grips of a whooping cough outbreak which has sadly led to the deaths of five babies.

Scotland is experiencing a whooping cough outbreak far surpassing previous waves, data has revealed, with parents urged to ensure their children are vaccinated after the deaths of several young people in England.

Whooping cough – also known as pertussis – is a bacterial infection that causes long bouts of coughing, characterised by a strong indrawing of breath heard as a “whoop”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of May 27, there have been 2,808 laboratory-confirmed pertussis cases in Scotland in 2024 – far higher than Scotland’s previous outbreaks.

As of 27 May, there have been 2,808 laboratory-confirmed pertussis cases in Scotland in 2024 - far higher than Scotland’s previous significant outbreaks.

A statement from Public Health Scotland (PHS) said: “Prior to 2024, the last significant outbreak in Scotland occurred in 2012 and 2013, with 1,896 and 1,188 laboratory confirmed cases per year.”

The Royal College of GPs said it was “frustrating” to see cases of whooping cough “when there is a safe and effective vaccine available to prevent people from becoming unwell”.

The concern has been voiced with whooping cough having claimed the lives of five babies in England between January and March.

“With whooping cough expected to continue to circulate at high levels until the autumn, PHS is encouraging pregnant women to ensure they are immunised between weeks 16 and 32 of their pregnancy,” a statement from PHS reads. “The vaccine is required in each pregnancy and offers vital protection to babies after birth until they are old enough to have their first routine immunisation at around eight weeks old.

Whooping cough (also known as pertussis) is a bacterial infection that causes long bouts of coughing - characterised by a strong indrawing of breath heard as a “whoop”.

“Parents are encouraged to ensure their children are immunised against whooping cough, as it is a highly contagious bacterial infection.”

The outbreak comes against a backdrop of declining vaccination rates in Scotland, although vaccine uptake remains high.

In 2023, 95 per cent of Scottish children under 12 months old received the DTaP/IPV/Hib/HepB vaccine – commonly known as the 'six-in-one vaccine' – that protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) and hepatitis B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at PHS, said being vaccinated “is the best thing you can do” to help protect against serious vaccine preventable diseases.

“Some of the diseases that these vaccines protect against have almost disappeared from the UK as a result of so many people being vaccinated against them over the years,” he said. “We need to maintain high vaccination uptake rates to reduce the risk of infections occurring.”

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said low levels of disease during the coronavirus pandemic had led to the outbreak being so much higher than in previous years, but stressed maternal vaccination rates were also contributing to the spike.

Dr Helen Stewart, the RCPCH’s officer for health improvement, said: “Whooping cough is a cyclical disease, with spikes occurring every three to five years. However, at this time we are seeing quite high numbers of cases.

“Some of this is a result of very low levels of disease during the pandemic, when public health measures brought in reduced rates of many other infections. However, we also know that maternal vaccination rates are far too low, no doubt adding to this current spike.”

In young children, whooping cough can present as vomiting. It is usually self-limiting, but can cause severe illness and death, particularly in young unimmunised children. The infection is spread by respiratory droplets, either directly between people or through contaminated items. Babies under one year of age are most at risk from whooping cough.

Dr Chris Provan, the RCGP’s Scotland chair, said there were several key indicators of whooping cough which patients should be mindful of.

"The first symptoms may include a runny nose, red and watery eyes, a sore throat and a slightly raised temperature,” he said. “Intense coughing bouts start about a week later, which usually last a few minutes at a time and occur most commonly at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Between coughing fits, sufferers may need to gasp for breath – the whooping sound to which the illness lends its name. People should seek advice via general practice if they or their child have been experiencing intense coughing bouts, or if they have had a cough for more than three weeks or one which is getting worse.