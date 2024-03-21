The long term health of Scotland’s children is at risk due to the NHS waiting times crisis, a new report has revealed, with sick youngsters facing waits more than 100 per cent higher than a decade ago.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) has warned the consequences of lengthy waits for Scotland’s sick children “could be catastrophic” and “irreversible”.

A report from the RCPCH, which examined waiting time data between October 2012 and September 2023, found that pressures on paediatric staff and services have greatly increased over the past 11 years, leading to longer waiting times for children and young people.

Over the time period, the total number of paediatric waits – excluding surgical; ear, nose and throat; cardiology; and mental health – rose by 114.6 per cent despite a much smaller growth in the population.

The report’s authors state: “The challenges facing children and young people while on paediatric waiting lists are significant.

“Long waits for care are particularly harmful for children and young people as they can impair their mental and physical development at a critical time of life.”

Inpatient appointments - such as those common in cardiology and surgery - make up a very small amount of overall appointments, around one per cent.

Pressures on paediatric staff and services have greatly increased over the past 11 years, leading to longer waiting times for children and young people.

Meanwhile, the percentage of children waiting longer than 12 weeks rose from one per cent of all cases in 2012 to 48.9 per cent last year.

The report noted: “Our members tell us that over the past 11 years, pressures on services and staff have greatly increased and this has resulted in a greater number of children and young people waiting for longer periods.”

The RCPCH officer for Scotland, Dr Mairi Stark, said a 114 per cent increase in outpatient waiting times over the past 11 years “signifies a clear failure to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our children”.

“Lengthy waits are unacceptable for any patient, but for children and young people the waits can be catastrophic, as many treatments need to be given by a specific age or developmental stage,” said Dr Stark.

“It is not the same as for adults: if you miss the right window to treat a child or wait too long the consequences can be irreversible.

“What’s more, the shocking data in this report is just the very tip of the iceberg. We know that there are exceptionally long waits for other services children and young people access, such as surgical, mental health and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services.

“Paediatric services need to match the existing need, and enhanced data collection can be a key tool to understanding where the backlogs are and how to direct resources.

“We need to give the child health workforce the support it needs to care for the children and young people of Scotland.

“We urge that the government heeds our advice and implements our recommendations.

“Only by tackling long waiting times can we provide the appropriate, holistic care that children need. Healthy children grow up to be healthy adults, so the time to act is now.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, Jackie Baillie, said: “This shocking report lays bare the price children are paying for the SNP’s mismanagement of our NHS.

“It is utterly scandalous that children are being left to suffer and decline for weeks and even months on end as a result of SNP incompetence.

“These long waits will not only take their toll on kids’ physical health, but risk wreaking havoc with their mental health.

“Staff are working tirelessly to do right by patients but they too are being failed by a succession of ineffectual SNP Health Secretaries.

“This stark warning from the RCPCH must be a wake-up call for the SNP – we need urgent action to tackle long waits and bring down waiting lists so children can get the care they need.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said the “deeply concerning” report shows how young patients “are being repeatedly let down by the SNP”.

“Successive health secretaries have failed to act and waiting times at children’s hospitals have spiralled over the last decade as a result,” said Dr Gulhane.

“That will alarm any parent who wants to know that their child will not be suffering excess delays in Scotland’s NHS.

“The SNP need to get an urgent grip of this situation and ensure that resources are in place to avoid young patients suffering longer and longer waits.

“If he wants somewhere to start, he should adopt our bold plans to deliver a modern, efficient and local health service.”

Michelle Wilson, head of Children and Young People’s Health and Wellbeing Services at the charity Children's Health Scotland, said the report “highlights what children, young people and those that love and care for them have also been telling CHS - waiting for appointments takes too long”.

“The report not only highlights issues of concern but carries strong recommendations that will help Scotland realise its Promise to all our children – in order that they feel loved, safe and respected and have the opportunity to be the best they can be,” said Ms Wilson.

“Thus, on the eve of the incorporation of the UNCRC into Law in Scotland in July 2024, we can truly say that Every Child has the right to the best possible health.”