Shaun of the Dead, 28 Days Later, The Walking Dead, Night of Living Dead. We’ve all thought about it – where to go if a zombie apocalypse exploded in your city or town?

The film World War Z even went as far as to show the chaos that could ensue right here in Scotland, when they filmed the opening scene of the Brad Pitt epic in George Square – spoiler alert, it wouldn’t be pretty.

"But it’s impossible. Zombies don’t exist”, we hear you cry and, while this may be true, it is better to err on the side of caution – nobody wants to be on the menu for a set of walkers if the world does end.

On the off chance that doomsday is around the corner this coming Halloween, RantCasino.com sought to investigate which areas of Scotland would be most likely affected by a zombie apocalypse.

They looked at the amount of potential zombies each area, along with the population size, to give an approximate zombie count, zombie ratio and zombies per square kilometre.

So, scroll through our gallery to see if you should stay put, or pack your bags when the walking dead rise…

1. West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire would be the safest place in Scotland should the apocalypse commence. 2,313 zombies would still be kicking around, however...

2. Shetland Islands 2,926 zombies would descend on the Shetland Islands however, despite a big number of walkers, it would be the second most likely to survive an apocalypse.

3. Midlothian A total of 8.79 zombies per km² and 3,122 total zombies doesn't sound safe, but it's still enough to make Midlothian the third safest in Scotland.

4. East Renfrewshire 20.96 zombies per km² and 2,605 zombies in total puts East Renfrewshire in the top five 'safe' places should the undead roam...