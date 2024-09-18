Janey Godley cancels tour amid 'hardest news in whole cancer journey'

Janey Godley was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago

Scottish comedy favourite Janey Godley has called off a forthcoming UK tour after being advised to stop performing while she undergoes her latest cancer treatment.

The writer, performer and actress said it had been “really difficult” for her to admit that she was unable to work due to the impact of chemotherapy which she said was “absolutely kicking me to bits.”

Ms Godley, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago, said it had been hard for her to accept that the run of planned shows would have to be pulled because “being a comedian is the only thing that makes me feel alive.”

She said she was on the second course of chemotherapy since the summer due to the spread of cancer and felt like she was “putting sandbags up to hold the water back.”

However she added that she was intending to continue with the treatment to try to “hold back the tide.”

An official announcement on the cancellation of the tour said she had been advised by her doctors to “stop work for the foreseeable future.”

In a video message recorded for her fans, Ms Godley said: “At the start of the year, I was on immunotherapy. I felt great on it and managed to do two tours.

“But as the summer advanced, chemotherapy had to be introduced because my tumour marker started to go up and the cancer metastasized, which basically means it spread into my liver and my kidney, there are wee bits on my lungs and some on my lymph nodes.

“I had to go onto chemotherapy. That didn't work. I'm not onto another chemotherapy just now and it's really kicking me. Because of that it means that I can't do the tour.

"I want everybody to know hard it is for me to accept that I can't work. Working, to me, is life. Being a comedian is the only thing that makes me feel alive. But this chemo is absolutely kicking me to bits.”

Ms Godley’s tour was due to get underway in Haddington, East Lothian, next month and end in Leicester Square in London at the end of November.

Ms Godley added: “It is really difficult to admit, especially for me, that I can't do this. My doctors have advised me not to work anymore. That has been possibly the hardest news in this whole cancer journey.

"I'm sending love and solidarity to everybody out there who is living with cancer. It is so hard.

“The tour has to be cancelled. I am really upset about that because we had sold so many tickets. I'm really sorry about the inconvenience, but I need you to know that I thank you for all the support and love you have given me throughout this time. It has been the hardest three years of my life.