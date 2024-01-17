The UK Covid Inquiry is currently holding public hearings in Edinburgh - the first time the inquiry has been held outside of London. Who will give evidence from the Scottish Government? And what will the inquiry focus on?

The UK Covid Inquiry has been set up to explore how the UK handled the pandemic as a whole, in contrast to the Scottish Covid Inquiry, which will focus purely on Scotland’s response to Covid-19. What can we expect from the coming hearings taking place in Scotland’s capital?

As well as the UK Government, all four devolved nations’ governments will come under scrutiny, with sessions also set to be held in Cardiff and Belfast.

A total of 12 sessions will be held at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre (EICC) between January 16 and February 1.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP.

Next week, the UK Covid Inquiry is set to hear from members of the Scottish Government’s scientific advisers, including members of Sage.

Similar to when the UK Government’s scientific advisers appeared before the inquiry in London, Sage members can expect to be asked to give their assessment of the Scottish Government’s willingness to take on scientific advice - including what they advised, when they advised it, and when the Scottish Government responded.

The following week, Scottish Ministers - both current and former - are expected to appear before the inquiry. Nicola Sturgeon is expected to appear, as is Humza Yousaf.

Both the current and former First Ministers will expect to be grilled on the Scottish Government’s WhatsApp furore - including being asked why senior politicians have appeared so reluctant to hand over messaging and being asked to justify deleting pandemic-era messaging.

Jamie Dawson KC, the inquiry’s lead counsel, announced the Scottish Government has now handed over 14,000 messages, but said the messages were acquired “with difficulty” and that "very few appear to have been retained", despite an order to not destroy messages.