The UK Covid Inquiry has been set up to explore how the UK handled the pandemic as a whole, in contrast to the Scottish Covid Inquiry, which will focus purely on Scotland’s response to Covid-19. And as we continue into the third week of hearings held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, when is Nicola Sturgeon due to appear and what will she be asked?

When will Nicola Sturgeon appear before the UK Covid Inquiry?

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday. She will be quizzed by Jamie Dawson KC, with a full day set aside to hear from the former first minister.

Her evidence will be delivered following the questioning of other key members of Ms Sturgeon’s Cabinet from the Covid pandemic, including former deputy first minister John Swinney, former finance secretary Kate Forbes, and former health secretary – and now First Minister – Humza Yousaf.

What will Nicola Sturgeon be asked?

Mr Dawson is expected to grill Ms Sturgeon on why she did not retain WhatsApp messages from during the Covid pandemic – a previous revelation that has been condemned by the Scottish Covid Bereaved group, as well as opposition parties.

In a statement, the former first minister had previously said while she had not retained her own WhatsApp messages, Ms Sturgeon “was able to obtain copies” which were submitted to the inquiry.

Ms Sturgeon is also likely to face questions about the general culture she presided over. The widespread deletion of WhatsApps by her officials and fellow ministers has been the focus of intense media interest.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon give evidence?

Ms Sturgeon’s evidence will be livestreamed on the UK Covid Inquiry’s main website, available at https://covid19.public-inquiry.uk/, and via the YouTube platform.

Who else has been giving evidence at the UK Covid Inquiry hearings in Edinburgh?

As well as the UK Government, all four devolved nations’ governments are coming under scrutiny, with sessions also set to be held in Cardiff and Belfast.

A total of 12 sessions are being held at Edinburgh’s International Conference Centre (EICC) between January 16 and February 1.

In week two of the hearings in Edinburgh, the UK Covid Inquiry heard from members of the Scottish Government’s scientific advisers, including members of Sage.

Similar to when the UK Government’s scientific advisers appeared before the inquiry in London, Sage members were asked to give their assessment of the Scottish Government’s willingness to take on scientific advice – including what they advised, when they advised it, and when the Scottish Government responded.

Mr Yousaf also gave evidence during week two of the inquiry hearings in Edinburgh, while Mr Swinney, Ms Forbes and UK levelling-up secretary Michael Gove have fronted the inquiry during the third week of hearings.

Who has been asked about missing and deleted WhatsApp messages?

All former and current ministers have been grilled on the Scottish Government’s WhatsApp furore, including being asked why senior politicians have appeared so reluctant to hand over messaging and being asked to justify deleting pandemic-era messaging.

Mr Dawson, the inquiry’s lead counsel, announced the Scottish Government had handed over 14,000 messages, but said the messages were acquired “with difficulty” and that "very few appear to have been retained", despite an order to not destroy messages.