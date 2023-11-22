The UK Covid inquiry has heard from pandemic-era politicians, who have been quick to point the finger at others – how refreshing it was to hear from scientists, writes health correspondent Joseph Anderson.

The appearance of Professor Sir Chris Whitty, and from Sir Patrick Vallance earlier this week, was a marked departure from previous testimony from pandemic-era politicians – it felt like the adults were back in the room.

The testimonies of both Sir Chris, the UK’s chief medical officer, and Sir Patrick, the former chief scientific adviser, were grounded in their scientific background and a measured, even tone when explaining their decisions.

Even when faced with questioning that hinted at a rift between Sir Chris and Sir Patrick, allegedly exposed in a book by the World Health Organization’s chief scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar, the former spoke more about their similarities rather than their differences. Sir Chris also referred to Sir Jeremy as a friend.

Former chief medical officer Chris Whitty attends the Covid-19 Inquiry on November 21, 2023 in London, England. Past and present government officials are being questioned during Phase 2 of the Covid-19 Inquiry into decision-making in Downing Street during the pandemic.

“Was there a tension between you and Vallance?,” Sir Chris was asked. “Jeremy Farrar said this in his book.”

Sir Chris replied: “Well Sir Jeremy, who is a good friend and colleague, had a book to sell, and that made it more exciting, I’m told. My own view was that actually the differences were extremely small.”

Speaking of his advocacy for deprived groups, when lockdowns were being proposed, Sir Chris said: “And the main one – and Sir Patrick, I thought put it very well – was that I saw as part of my role within Sage, in my first role as an individual, to reflect some of the very significant problems for particularly areas of deprivation. I saw for many years the actions that we were taking in terms of what was going to be advised to ministers to consider for what they did next.

“And that I think that was an appropriate thing for me to do and Sir Patrick also thought it was appropriate.”

Contrast this with the appearances of pandemic-era politicians at the UK Covid inquiry – the people who were actually in charge, not the mild-mannered scientists – who have tried to obfuscate the truth and point the finger at each other.

Boris Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings told the inquiry there was a “dysfunctional system” during a “meltdown of the British state” that failed to deal with the crisis, while the former prime minister himself allegedly downplayed the pandemic.

The leaking of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages also provided an insight into the chaos and confusion surrounding decision making during the Covid pandemic, when politicians allegedly ignored the advice of scientists.

Take, as an example, the news the UK Government decided to advise that children wear masks in schools after agreeing it was “not worth an argument” with Nicola Sturgeon over the issue – despite its own scientific advisers saying there was “no strong argument” in favour of the policy.