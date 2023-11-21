While critics lampoon Boris Johnson as “Bojo the Clown”, supporters tend to describe him as a showman, someone able to connect with voters in a way that few other politicians can. In devastating evidence to the Covid Inquiry, Patrick Vallance, the UK Government’s chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, essentially explained the problem with accepting such lightweight credentials for the office of Prime Minister.

Amid the greatest crisis of modern times, the leader of this country was “clearly bamboozled” by graphs and data; struggled to retain scientific information; and “looked broken – head in hands a lot”, Vallance recorded in his diary. At one point, Johnson said: “Maybe we are licked as a species... we are too s**t to get our act together.”

