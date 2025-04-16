'Truly shocking': Scotland on course for worst flu deaths in 45 years after vaccine decline

Scotland is on course for the highest number of annual flu deaths in almost half a century after more than than 350,000 fewer vaccines were given this winter.

SNP ministers have been told to reverse a decline in vaccine take-up after it was revealed Scotland is set to record its highest number of annual flu deaths in 45 years.

The “truly shocking” statistics unveil that there have been 463 deaths this year already where flu was the underlying cause - a record number of people in the first 14 weeks of the year after a “devastating winter”.

The Scottish Government has been urged to encourage more people to get the flu vaccination after a fifth less people took up the jag this winter compared to the previous year, with with more than 350,000 fewer vaccines administered.

The data, from the National Records of Scotland, shows that Scotland is on course to reach the highest number of flu deaths in almost half a century. The number of deaths in the first 14 weeks of this year has nearly doubled compared to the same period in 2024.

At the turn of the year, a soar in flu cases led health officials to warn the public to stay away from A&E departments unless necessary, with the Scottish Government accused of leaving the NHS “on the brink of collapse”.

First Minister John Swinney said that although the NHS faced “very significant pressure”, he maintained it was “managing to cope with that increased demand on its services at what is a challenging time of year".

First Minister John Swinney during his visit to NHS 24 call centre in Dundee. Picture: Alan Richardson/PA Wire

Analysis by charity Asthma and Lung UK Scotland has pointed to hospitals across Scotland struggling to cope with a large influx in flu admissions this winter, and has called on SNP ministers to take action to help prevent flu deaths.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows that overall flu vaccinations this winter are down by a fifth compared to the previous winter, with more than 350,000 fewer vaccines administered.

In 2023-24, almost 1.65 million people received a flu vaccine, with numbers falling to under 1.3 million in the 2024-25 winter.

The Scottish Government said the decline was mainly driven by the removal of the vaccine eligibility of the healthy 50-64-year-olds group.

When broken down, there has been a significant fall in vaccination rates for people from the poorest quintile, with a 24 per cent fall, those aged 18-64 at risk has seen a 21 per cent reduction while health care works have a 13 per cent uptake reduction and social care workers are down by 31 per cent.

For ages 65 to 74, the rate of vaccinations this winter is 69 per cent of all those eligible for the jag, down from 76 per cent the year before.

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma + Lung UK Scotland, said: “We knew that flu was particularly bad this winter, but these statistics are truly shocking.

“With the worst flu seasons in recent years, we saw hospitals across Scotland at breaking point but now is the time for practical long-term solutions.

“We need to learn from this devastating winter and vaccinate far more people. Removing the 50–65-year-old group from being eligible for the flu jab removed almost half a million people from the list, and sent the wrong message that flu was less serious.”

He added: “We would urge the Scottish Government to offer free flu vaccines to 50-64-year-olds as happened in Northern Ireland this year. Vaccinating more people will not only reduce the spread of flu but will also help to protect the most vulnerable as well easing the enormous pressures on the NHS.

People are being urged to get the flu vaccination. Pic: Contributed

“The fact that people with lung conditions are seven times more likely to die if they catch flu compared to healthy adults (3) means we also need better year-round care for people with chronic lung conditions to help stop hospital admissions.

“With the Respiratory Care Action Plan (RCAP) coming to an end, the Scottish Government needs to develop a new fully funded strategy to prevent, diagnose and treat people living with lung conditions like COPD and asthma.

“Deepening health inequalities is also an issue, with Scotland’s poorest communities seeing higher mortality rates associated with lung conditions than the more affluent.”

Scottish Conservative shadow minister for public health, Brian Whittle, claimed that the “tragic surge in flu deaths in Scotland” was a “shocking consequence of the SNP’s NHS mismanagement”.

He added: "This outcome was predictable. The SNP's failure to roll out the flu vaccine effectively, with over 350,000 fewer people vaccinated this winter, and the scrapping of free jabs for those over 50, was bound to mean to more people catching the flu and more deaths as a result.

"Add the difficulties in patients getting GP appointments, the dangerous waiting times in A&E wards and the shortage of hospital beds caused by delayed discharge and it’s a recipe for tragedy.”

Mr Whittle warned that “patients and staff alike deserve a better NHS than the SNP is giving them”.

He said: “Like so many of the problems in our NHS, this one is intertwined with other failings in the system – and the buck stops with SNP ministers and their catalogue of short-term, quick fix plans for the NHS that don’t work.

“These figures must be a warning to John Swinney and Neil Gray. Scotland needs a credible, long-term plan to improve frontline care and create an NHS fit for the 21st century, and it needs it now."

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said “Behind these tragic figures are hundreds of lives cut short and hundreds of families left grieving.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie | PA

“It is nothing short of a scandal that flu deaths have risen to levels not seen in decades.

“This must be a wake-up call for the SNP government to get a grip of its shambolic vaccination programme and fix the wider chaos in our NHS.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Decision-making on Scotland’s vaccination programme continues to be guided by the independent, expert advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and it advises flu vaccination for all those aged 65 and over and people with specific underlying health conditions.

“The vast majority of those with lung conditions, aged six months and over, are automatically eligible for a free flu vaccine as part of our national programme, including a large proportion of those with asthma.