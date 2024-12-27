Fears Scotland's NHS 'on brink of collapse' as flu hospital cases surge

Flu cases have soared in Scotland as health officials warn the public to stay away from A&E unless necessary.

SNP ministers have been accused of leaving the NHS “on the brink of collapse” after a soar in flu cases led health officials to warn the public to stay way from accident-and-emergency departments unless necessary.

Figures from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed a 63 per cent increase in laboratory-confirmed cases of flu across Scotland in the space of a week - a rise to 2,752 from 1,696 the previous week.

First Minister John Swinney during his visit to NHS 24 call centre in Dundee. Picture: Alan Richardson/PA Wire

Public health officials have warned there are early indications that high levels of circulating flu are contributing to acute pressures on the NHS, including GP appointments and hospitalisations.

Statistics show GP consultation rates for flu-like illness are at the highest rate since the 2017/18 winter season. Hospital admissions have risen by 65 per cent from 705 last week to 1,163 in the space of a week.

Concerns have also been raised about two thirds of Scots under the age of 65 with underlying health conditions who have not had a flu vaccine.

Dr Nicholas Phin, director of public health science at PHS, said: “Although we always expect to see increases in flu in winter, currently we are seeing particularly high levels of the virus circulating.

“This is a concern, as flu can lead to severe illness, hospitalisation and even death, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and those with underlying health conditions.

“During this time of increased socialising, we urge everyone to take preventive measures to reduce flu, and other respiratory infections, being spread to others.

Hospital admissions for flu in Scotland have increased in the space of a week

“A&E services are exceptionally busy, so we encourage everyone to think carefully before attending if you have flu-like symptoms. Your local A&E is for emergencies, such as a suspected heart attack or stroke, severe breathing difficulties or severe bleeding.”

Conservative shadow public health minister Brian Whittle said the “continued rise in flu cases is deeply alarming”.

"Scotland’s NHS is facing a perfect storm as it continues to deal with the pressures winter brings over the coming weeks,” he said.

"However, it has been left on the brink of collapse by an SNP Government who left it completely unprepared for the challenges this time of year brings.

"That is typical of the inaction from SNP health secretaries who have allowed a permanent crisis in Scotland’s NHS to exist all year round, which escalates every winter."

SNP health secretary Neil Gray has stressed the festive season “is always a challenging time for health and care services”, adding “patient safety remains our top priority”.

SNP health secretary Neil Gray (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

“It is important that everyone familiarises themselves on the best way to access the care they need, such as NHS Inform’s online tools, to get the right advice quickly and ensure that services such as the ambulance service and A&E can focus on those who need seen urgently,” he said.