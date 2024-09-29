SNP minister has ‘no plans’ to change the rules banning alcohol at football matches, but would ‘possibly’ have a pint at a game if he did

Health Secretary Neil Gray has admitted he can see that ending the alcohol ban at Scottish football matches could undermine the Government’s efforts to cut alcohol deaths.

However, the SNP minister also said he would “possibly” have a pint at a game if the rules were relaxed.

Debate over the idea is threatening to overshadow a rise in the minimum unit price for alcohol, from 50p to 65p, which comes into effect on Monday.

The move by the Scottish Government comes just weeks after the nation recorded its worst alcohol-related death figures for 15 years.

Data from the National Records of Scotland showed 1,277 people died from conditions caused by alcohol in 2023.

The sale of alcohol at football grounds has been restricted since the infamous 1980 'Hampden Riot' where ugly scenes followed the Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic, as rival fans clashed on the pitch.

Mounted police officers intervene during the 1980 Hampden riot that prompted a ban on the sale of alcohol at football matches in Scotland. | SNS Group

While fans can have a drink in hospitality areas of stadiums, there is no general sale of alcohol to supporters as there is at other sporting events in Scotland, including rugby matches.

But in a radio interview with MFR News last week, SNP MSP George Adam insisted times had changed as he called for the 44-year prohibition to be lifted.

Mr Gray responded that he was willing to listen to any proposal from the football authorities on the matter.

The health secretary was quizzed on the comments during an interview with the BBC’s Martin Geissler on the Sunday Show.

Mr Gray said: “I was asked the question as to whether or not that would be something to be considered.

“I said that there has been no proposal put forward by the football authorities. If there was, then we would give it consideration, but it would have to be based on the evidence, including the impact that we’re seeing on reducing harm and alcohol-related deaths. But, of course, we would give it consideration if that came forward.”

Mr Geissler asked if the health secretary could “see the problem” with highlighting the need to discourage people from drinking, and putting up the price of alcohol, and then “in the next breath sticking a pint in somebody’s hand at the football on a Saturday afternoon”.

The minister responded: “Of course I can, which is why I have said that in reviewing such a consideration, I will be led by the evidence, just as I will be in the ask that I’ve made of Public Health Scotland to review the evidence around how we can reduce alcohol-related harm based on marketing and advertising of alcohol products, particularly to children and young people.

“Because we are looking to take all the necessary steps and actions to reduce harmful drinking, and to reduce the number of deaths that we see from alcohol.”

Mr Gray was also asked if he would have “a pint at the game”, if the rules were changed.

“Possibly, but it’s not something that I go to enjoy,” Mr Gray said. “I go to the football to enjoy the game, I’m not there for a drink.”