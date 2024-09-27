Health secretary open to proposals from Hampden authorities

Any proposal to lift the long-standing alcohol ban at football matches in Scotland will be given "serious consideration" by the Scottish Government, the Health Secretary has said.

The sale of alcohol at grounds has been restricted since the infamous 1980 'Hampden Riot' where ugly scenes followed the Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic as rival fans clashed on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While fans can have a drink in hospitality areas of stadiums, there is no general sale of alcohol to supporters as there is at other sporting events in Scotland, including rugby matches.

But in a radio interview with MFR News, SNP MSP George Adam - a life-long St Mirren supporter - insisted times had changed as he called for the 44-year prohibition to be lifted.

Mounted police officers intervene during the 1980 Hampden riot that prompted a ban on the sale of alcohol at football matches in Scotland. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Mr Adam stated: “Things have moved on in football and we need to look at this as a way of helping football clubs being able to generate more money. You already have alcohol at football games in corporate, it’s just a case of finding other areas or zones in grounds to do that and make sure it’s a safe and controlled environment.”

The comments were met with a positive response from Health Secretary Neil Gray, who confirmed he is willing to listen to any proposal from Hampden bosses on the matter.

Mr Gray said: "We’ve not had any proposal yet from football authorities as to what that would look like or how that would be managed, but any proposal will be given serious consideration in light of the situation we’re talking about on the risk to harm.”

A Scottish Government spokesman added: “We regularly meet with the Scottish Professional Football League to discuss a wide range of issues, including the sale and consumption of alcohol at football matches.”

Former first minister Humza Yousaf was against the idea of lifting the ban, telling Clyde 1 Scoreboard last year that alcohol use remained a "big problem" in Scotland.

He said: "We still have too big a problem in terms of our relationship with alcohol so I think for me, what we're trying to do is reduce alcohol consumption and make it less accessible as opposed to more accessible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland rugby fans enjoy a pre-match beer ahead of an Autumn Nation Series match against Fiji at BT Murrayfield in 2022. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, Sports Minister Maree Todd appeared to open the door to the return of alcohol within football grounds when responding to a written question from the SNP last week.

She said: "The Scottish Government remains committed to reducing the significant impact of alcohol harm on the nation's health through a range of measures, including the forthcoming increase to minimum unit pricing.

"However, we also recognise the calls for for football fans to have the same opportunities as fans at other sports and events and we will continue to engage with the football authorities, supporters groups and clubs on ways to enhance the fan experience."

Charity Alcohol Focus Scotland said lifting the ban would be the wrong decision.

The body’s chief executive Alison Douglas said: “Increasing the availability of alcohol by lifting the ban on alcohol in football stadiums at a time when Scotland has just reported a 15-year high in alcohol deaths and is in the midst of what the Scottish Government itself has described as an alcohol emergency would be a step in the wrong direction.