Sir Chris Hoy and John Swinney have both spoken after holding a meeting at the First Minister’s official Edinburgh residence Bute House.

First Minister John Swinney has praised the work done by Sir Chris Hoy to raise awareness of prostate cancer while dealing with a “deeply personal issue”, as the pair met at Bute House.

The champion cyclist was diagnosed with the disease last year before finding out it was terminal.

Sir Chris Hoy's cancer diagnosis has led to more men looking to be checked for prostate cancer.

Both Sir Chris and his wife Lady Sarra Hoy spoke to the First Minister, along with Health Secretary Neil Gray, in a roundtable at Mr Swinney’s official residence in Edinburgh on Friday.

The Olympic gold medallist has swapped the track for activism since his diagnosis was made public, pushing both the UK and Scottish governments to do more to fight the disease, and raising awareness among men of the signs of the condition.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Swinney said: “I am extremely grateful to Sir Chris Hoy, Lady Sarra Hoy and all those who shared their valuable insights about how we can work together to better raise awareness and understanding of prostate cancer in Scotland.

“Since the news of his diagnosis last year, Sir Chris has shown tremendous leadership and courage in his campaigning. It is a deeply personal issue, but his commitment to helping others is remarkably brave and deservedly recognised.

“We know that the earlier cancer is diagnosed the easier it is to treat, and even cure, which is why the efforts of Sir Chris and others to raise awareness are so valuable. I join with a great many others in offering my very best wishes to the Hoy family, and to all families facing the challenges of cancer.”

The Olympic champion reiterated his calls for men to get tested if they are worried.

“I welcomed the opportunity to meet with the First Minister, the Health Secretary, doctors and charity leaders so we could talk about our shared commitment to raising awareness and understanding of prostate cancer,” he said.

“I would particularly like to thank the other guests who joined me in talking about their personal experiences.

“Knowing some of the common symptoms of prostate cancer can save lives. These include needing to urinate more often than normal, difficulty urinating or the appearance of blood when you do.

“It is especially important for black men and those who have a family history of prostate cancer to familiarise themselves with the symptoms, but I would encourage anyone with concerns to contact their GP practice for advice as soon as they can.”

Earlier this year, Sir Chris urged ministers to change NHS guidance on the testing for prostate cancer. Men over the age of 50 are considered to be at the highest risk, with the health service urging them to get tested.

But Sir Chris has called for GPs to pro-actively contact men known to be at higher risk – for instance, due to a family history of prostate cancer – earlier to offer a test.

“I was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer at 47,” he said. “By this age, my prostate cancer was advanced and could have been progressing from when I was 45 or even younger.

“With prostate cancer, the earlier you find it, the easier it is to treat. We need the system to change to enable more men to get diagnosed earlier and stop them getting the news I got.”

First Minister John Swinney (second right) hosts a roundtable on prostate cancer with Health Secretary Neil Gray (right), Sir Chris Hoy (second left), Lady Sarra Hoy (left), doctors, charity leaders and people with lived experience of prostate cancer in Edinburgh. | PA

Speaking after the meeting, Laura Kerby, chief executive officer of Prostate Cancer UK, said the charity was “delighted to be working with Sir Chris Hoy and the Scottish Government”.

“In the months after Sir Chris shared his story, we saw a huge increase in men using our online risk checker and the number of men in Scotland starting treatment for prostate cancer reached an all-time high,” she said.

“We’re so grateful for the life-saving impact he’s making and continues to make with events like his upcoming Tour De Four cycling challenge.

“But, today, men in Scotland are still more likely to get a late prostate cancer diagnosis than anywhere else in the UK, so it’s incredibly important that we do not take our feet off the pedals.

“We’re grateful to the Scottish Government and First Minister John Swinney MSP for assembling such a talented group of experts and leaders in this space today to continue the vital work to change this unacceptable situation.”

Alison Wright, chief executive officer of Prostate Scotland, said the meeting was an “important first conversation”.

“We hope it leads to ongoing collaboration and concrete steps to close detection gaps, so no man at risk is left behind,” she said.

“Far too many men – especially those with a family history, black African or Caribbean heritage, or inherited genetic mutations – are diagnosed late because testing was only prompted by symptoms.