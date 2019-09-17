Scottish woman suffers brain injury after she fell from a sledge

A WOMAN who suffered a brain injury when she fell from a sledge and banged her head is still struggling to walk.

Anne Johnston, from Forfar, Fife, was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome (PCS) five days after the accident in March 2018.

She woke to find her speech was slow and she was struggling with basic movements.

Anne, who taught photography before the accident, has overcome balance issues but is still having difficulty walking. She is now lifting weights in the gym, which she said is helping her focus on something other than her injury.

READ MORE - British couple have not told anyone their baby's gender so they can 'just be themselves'



She said: “It feels so empowering to be working on my physical strength which is helping my mental health too.

“I’m happy to be focusing on another aspect of my life which has much quicker and achievable goals than brain injury recovery.”

Anne has spoken about the link between brain injuries and mental health difficulties after she suffered from depression following the diagnosis.

“With my brain injury recovery still being quite slow I wanted to do something for me.

“I enlisted the help of a personal trainer and I’ve been trying to focus on what I can actually do with my abilities.

READ MORE - Neighbours furious after motorist spray paints his own personalised parking space



“Before my brain injury I used to love being fit and strong and would exercise regularly including going to spin classes three times a week and hiking up mountains.

“It’s so important for me to grow a stronger body because it makes me feel good in myself and it’s very empowering.

“I can’t tell you how good it feels to be able to do something that is building my strength. It makes me feel good, it helps my mental health and it gives me something to focus on.”

She said it has been 18 months since her injury and although she feels she’s making progress, there is still a long way to go.

“I’m happy to be focusing on another aspect of my life which has much quicker and achievable goals than brain injury recovery,” she added.