Scottish Government announces £85m boost to tackle delayed discharge

John Swinney admits ministers ‘must do better’ to tackle capacity problems in Scotland’s NHS

The Scottish Government has announced an £85 million investment as it seeks to tackle delayed discharge.

Recent figures have shown that 57,399 bed days were lost in May of this year, a 5 per cent drop from the previous month.

Delayed discharge of patients can mean others end up waiting for a bed in a ward | Getty Images

But the Government has identified the issue as key to solving capacity problems in the NHS, with the First Minister admitting ministers “must do better to ensure patients get the care they need, when and where they need it”.

To tackle the issue, ministers announced plans to increase the capacity of the Hospital at Home service – which aims to give people care at home as opposed to in a healthcare setting – to 2,000 beds.

Ahead of a visit to Falkirk Community Hospital on Wednesday, First Minister John Swinney announced £85 million will be spent on the initiative, as well as a project which would see “frailty teams” in every A&E department in Scotland, which will aim to divert older people to other services if necessary.

The teams, the Government said, will be in place by the end of the summer, an apparent delay after the First Minister pledged for them to be in place “by this summer” in a speech in January, with a similar promise featuring in a Government document from March.

Care at home

Speaking ahead of the visit, the First Minister said: “I am resolutely focused on taking the necessary action to reduce wait times and clear the blockages leading to delayed discharges across our NHS.

“This investment will ensure many patients can receive first class NHS care in the comfort of their own homes and not have to travel to a hospital where it isn’t required.

First Minister John Swinney medical staff Louise Kirkby, during a visit to Falkirk Community Hospital in Falkirk, to announce £85 million in additional funding to support initiatives that improve the flow of patients through the health service and support the expansion of the Hospital at Home service | PA

“Expanding Hospital at Home to 2,000 beds by December 2026 will create the largest ‘hospital’ in the country, thereby improving the flow of patients throughout the NHS and generating greater capacity for staff.

“The staff delivering this service at Falkirk Community Hospital are testament to the success of Hospital at Home and it’s been eye-opening to see the effort that goes into providing this first-class care.

“The NHS is Scotland’s greatest treasure but we know we must do better to ensure patients get the care they need, when and where they need it.

“The 2025-26 Budget provides record funding of £21 billion for Health and Social Care services – with NHS boards across Scotland receiving an additional £2 billion to deliver key front line services.”

While Marion Denholm, whose husband Bill was cared for by the Falkirk Hospital at Home team after contracting a chest infection, praised the clinicians.

Marion and Bill Denholm celebrated golden wedding on July 3 | National World

“There are no words to adequately describe the care and attention my husband received while under the care of Hospital at Home,” she said.

“We’ve had doctors, advanced nurse practitioners, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, a dietitian and a speech and language therapist all visit our home to provide the care and treatment he required so he didn’t have to go into hospital.

“This meant he was able to stay in familiar surroundings with his family around him at all times and still receive the same type of care he would have received in hospital.”

She added: “I can’t praise the Hospital at Home service enough and I am sure many other local families feel the same.