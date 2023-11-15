Scottish comedian Janey Godley 'happy' after 'clear scan' signals ovarian cancer 'at bay'

The Scottish comedian has been in hospital while being treated for ovarian cancer

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has said she is “happy” to have received “another clear scan” signalling that her cancer is “at bay”.

The 62-year-old revealed in November 2021 she was in hospital being treated for ovarian cancer and would be unable to go through with her tour dates.

In a video posted to X on Monday, the comedian spoke about her treatment plan, which is helping to prolong her life with “terminal and incurable” cancer.

Comedian Janey Godley. Picture: John Devlin

In the clip, she said: “I’ve got the news I’ve been dreading, but waiting for, and the scan results have came back and they’re clear, which means that I do still have terminal and incurable ovarian cancer, but the treatment that I’m on, the maintenance treatment, is keeping it at bay just now.

“Doesn’t mean I’ve got the all clear, doesn’t mean the cancer is gone, it means that the treatment is still working. I’ve got something that’s treatable, but not curable.

“But I’ve got another clear scan, so that’s three month more. I live like an electricity bill, in quarterly increments. So I’m happy.”

She added: “So that means that I can’t wait to do the tour at the end of January and beginning of February. I’m going all through England doing the Not Dead Yet tour because I’m not dead yet.

“So thank you everybody for your lovely words, here’s to the next three-monthly scan.

“But all your support and all your love has lifted me up. Thank you. Thank you.”

Godley will begin her Not Dead Yet comedy tour early next year, travelling up and down the country to cities and towns including Bristol, Epsom, Norwich and Milton Keynes.

This year the comedian became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the 2023 Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

The comedian had found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of former Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic.