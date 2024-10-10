Scotland’s Health Awards 2024: The full list of finalists as health heroes celebrated
They are the often overlooked individuals and teams on the frontline of Scotland’s health service - those nurses, midwives, doctors and support workers who assist the ill and vulnerable in their hour of need.
They range from a trainee advanced nurse practitioner in the Scottish Borders who works tirelessly to help those dealing with substance abuse, to the Infant Health Mental Team at NHS Fife - a unit of specialist health visitors and child psychotherapists working to connect parents to their newborn children.
Now these largely unsung health heroes are being properly recognised and celebrated, with the finalists for this year’s Scotland’s Health Awards 2024 officially announced.
Among the finalists is the Mid Argyll Virtual Ward - a team that provides support for often vulnerable and dependent residents to remain in their own homes across remote and rural areas in Argyll and Bute, while receiving treatment.
The ‘virtual’ ward runs every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon and has helped to cover rural villages such as Lochgilphead, Tarbert, Ardrishaig and Inveraray. Since the ward’s introduction just three years ago, a significant reduction in bed days and prevention of admission has already been achieved.
Stephen Harper, social work team lead, said: “The Mid-Argyll Virtual Ward is an innovative and pioneering approach to patient management in the community. Using a complete multi-disciplinary approach, holistic care can be offered at home to reduce hospital admissions and improve the patient experience. Any multidisciplinary team member can admit a patient to the virtual ward, empowering all staff to support our patients.”
Six finalists have been selected across each of 15 separate categories, ranging from the Innovation Award, sponsored by The Open University in Scotland, to the Leader of the Year honour, sponsored by Edinburgh Napier University.
And an extra ‘Reader’s Choice’ category - sponsored by Alpha Solway Skytec - will be decided entirely by the public. Voting for this accolade will close on Friday, October 25.
The actions of the ten ‘Reader’s Choice’ nominees include preventing a mental health patient running onto a busy motorway and comforting children while their mother lost her fight for life in the next room.
The awards, running for the 23rd year, in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, recognise the contribution of frontline health and social care workers.
Health and social care secretary Neil Gray said: “Scotland’s Health Awards offer the opportunity to publicly acknowledge and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those individuals and teams who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate, high-quality health and social care to the people of Scotland.
“As well as celebrating the vital contribution that frontline health and social care staff make, these awards also shine a light on those who work so hard behind the scenes in roles that support the services that make a significant difference to people’s lives across Scotland.
“All of the nominations contained numerous examples of how individuals, teams and local health and social care systems are working together with patients, families and carers to deliver high-quality, dedicated, innovative and responsive services.
“Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate and share their positive experiences - and I’d like to offer my congratulations to all the finalists nominated for an award this year.”
The Royal College of Midwives will sponsor an award dedicated to the profession, while there are also individual honours for Scotland’s top doctor and nurse.
The awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on November 7 at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, with more than 500 guests expected to attend.
Scotsman editor Alan Young said: "The Scotsman is delighted to be supporting these awards, which aim to shine a spotlight on the brilliant work which happens day in and day out in the health and social care sector.
"They offer the chance to recognise both those on the frontline and the contribution of those working behind the scenes. Scotland's exceptional, skilled and compassionate workforce deserve not just our thanks, but celebration."
Here is the list of finalists for Scotland’s Health Awards 2024 in full:
Allied Health Professional Award - Glasgow Caledonian University-School of Life Sciences
Jenifer Dallas, NHS 24
Deborah Little, NHS Dumfries & Galloway
Susan Bannatyne, NHS Forth Valley
Siobhan McGuire, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Lindsey Todd, NHS Lothian
Robert MacLeod, Scottish Ambulance Service
Care for Mental Health Award
Mental Health Hub at NHS 24, in collaboration with Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service
NHS Ayrshire & Arran Mental Health Practitioner Team (East Ayrshire)
Balcary Ward, NHS Dumfries & Galloway
Ward 5 Nursing Team, Forth Valley Royal Hospital
Family Support Hubs, NHS Lanarkshire
Helen Payne, NHS Tayside
Doctor Award
Nicole Haggarty, NHS Fife
Dr Daniel McGowan, NHS Lanarkshire
Dr Claire Sinclair, NHS Lanarkshire
Claire Steel, NHS Lanarkshire
Rosemunde Burns, NHS Lothian
Dr. Archith Kamath, NHS Lothian
Global Citizenship Award
Dr Santanu Acharya, NHS Ayrshire & Arran
Dr Bernadette O'Hare, NHS Fife
Breast feeding promotion team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Miss Ceilidh Dunn, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Dr Nicholas Riches, NHS Lanarkshire
Dr Emma Coley, NHS Lothian
Innovation Award - The Open University in Scotland
Nuclear Cardiology, Glasgow Royal Infirmary
Dr Ann Margaret Little on behalf of the Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
University Hospital Monklands Urology Team, NHS Lanarkshire
Tissue Viability Team, NHS Lanarkshire
Brian Slattery and the Physiotherapy MSK Redesign team, NHS Lanarkshire
NHS Tayside High volume Cataract Ophthalmology Team
Integrated Care Award
Infant Mental Health Team, NHS Fife
Held In Our Hearts/NHS Highland Hospital To Home Partnership Team
Mid Argyll Virtual Ward, NHS Highland
South Lanarkshire Recovery Oriented Justice Service, NHS Lanarkshire
Tailored Talks: An Integrated Digital Care Pathway, NHS Lothian
Enable Works, Dundee Community Health Service and Discover Work and Community Mental Health Service Dundee
Leader of the Year Award - Edinburgh Napier University
John Collatin, NHS Ayrshire & Arran
Katy Styles, NHS Grampian
Lynn Haughey, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Lynne Siddiqui, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Lucy Flaws, NHS Shetland
Jake Brown, NHS Tayside
Midwife Award - Royal College of Midwives
Jacqueline Keddie, NHS Grampian
Best Start Midwifery Leadership Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Fiona Aitken, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Melissa Lindsay, NHS Orkney
Enhanced Care Team - Maternity, NHS Tayside
Heather Robb, NHS Tayside
Nurse Award - Royal College of Nursing
Anne Marie Jackson, NHS Grampian
Susan Flannery, NHS Grampian
Pauline Zvimba, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Anne Gregg, NHS Orkney
Amanda Manson, NHS Orkney
Janette Murray, NHS Western Isles
Outstanding Contribution to the NHS (Reader's Choice Award): Alpha Solway: Skytec
Drew Carr, NHS Ayrshire & Arran
Joan Rutherford, NHS Borders
Gemma Burdett, NHS Borders
Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes
Dunfermline ambulance station, NHS Fife
Julie Conaghan, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Graham Lawson, NHS Lothian
Liam Kyle, Scottish Ambulance Service
Kelly Cockburn, NHS Tayside
Heather Robb, NHS Tayside
Support Worker Award
Karli Whittle, NHS Fife
Tracy Cunningham, NHS Fife
Kelly Ann Mcneil, NHS Fife
Chelsey Main, NHS Highland
Stacy Quinn, NHS Lothian
Frances Guild, NHS Tayside
Tackling Health Inequalities Award
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde Cost of Living Mitigation Team
Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis (in partnership with Glasgow City HSCP Health Improvement North West and North East Teams)
Health for All Nursing Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
WISHES (Women Inclusive Sexual Health Extended Service) team, Lothian Sexual Health Services
Delivering Early Breastfeeding Support Project - Caroline Buchan, Jenna Millar, Gillian Russell, NHS Lothian
Mobile Dental Van, Public Dental Service, NHS Tayside
Top Team Award
CAPELLA, NHS Dumfries & Galloway
Golden Jubilee's The Hospital: Life on the Line team
Macmillan East Dunbartonshire Improving the Cancer Journey (ICJ) Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Argyll and Bute Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) Team, NHS Highland
Lochardil Pharmacy, NHS Highland
Scottish Ambulance Service Macmillan Palliative Care Team
Unsung Hero Award
Linda Smullen, NHS Forth Valley
Julie McKenna, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Gus Harrower, NHS Lothian
Alison Stephenson, NHS Tayside
Michael (Mike) Carlin, NHS Tayside
NHS Western Isles Community Equipment Store
Volunteers Award
Anne Law, NHS Ayrshire & Arran
Graham Mortimer, NHS Dumfries & Galloway
Aaron Smith, NHS Forth Valley
Volunteers at NHS Golden Jubilee University National Hospital
Colin & Jacqui Finnie with Therapets Bronte, Bentley, Barley & Brooke, NHS Grampian
Sandy Edwards, NHS Tayside
Young Achiever Award
Sophia Madden, Healthcare Improvement Scotland
Callan Thain, NHS Ayrshire & Arran
Rachel McKechnie, NHS Ayrshire & Arran
Basil Ndikom, NHS Lothian
Caitlin Davis, National Services Scotland
Sarah McBride, NHS Tayside
