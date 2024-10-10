The full list of finalists for Scotland’s Health Awards 2024 has been announced - and there are unsung heroes and teams in the running across 16 different categories

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are the often overlooked individuals and teams on the frontline of Scotland’s health service - those nurses, midwives, doctors and support workers who assist the ill and vulnerable in their hour of need.

They range from a trainee advanced nurse practitioner in the Scottish Borders who works tirelessly to help those dealing with substance abuse, to the Infant Health Mental Team at NHS Fife - a unit of specialist health visitors and child psychotherapists working to connect parents to their newborn children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now these largely unsung health heroes are being properly recognised and celebrated, with the finalists for this year’s Scotland’s Health Awards 2024 officially announced.

Scotland's Health Awards 2024 is celebrating the individuals, teams and unsung heroes on the frontline | Contributed

Among the finalists is the Mid Argyll Virtual Ward - a team that provides support for often vulnerable and dependent residents to remain in their own homes across remote and rural areas in Argyll and Bute, while receiving treatment.

The ‘virtual’ ward runs every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon and has helped to cover rural villages such as Lochgilphead, Tarbert, Ardrishaig and Inveraray. Since the ward’s introduction just three years ago, a significant reduction in bed days and prevention of admission has already been achieved.

Stephen Harper, social work team lead, said: “The Mid-Argyll Virtual Ward is an innovative and pioneering approach to patient management in the community. Using a complete multi-disciplinary approach, holistic care can be offered at home to reduce hospital admissions and improve the patient experience. Any multidisciplinary team member can admit a patient to the virtual ward, empowering all staff to support our patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six finalists have been selected across each of 15 separate categories, ranging from the Innovation Award, sponsored by The Open University in Scotland, to the Leader of the Year honour, sponsored by Edinburgh Napier University.

And an extra ‘Reader’s Choice’ category - sponsored by Alpha Solway Skytec - will be decided entirely by the public. Voting for this accolade will close on Friday, October 25.

The actions of the ten ‘Reader’s Choice’ nominees include preventing a mental health patient running onto a busy motorway and comforting children while their mother lost her fight for life in the next room.

The awards, running for the 23rd year, in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, recognise the contribution of frontline health and social care workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health and social care secretary Neil Gray said: “Scotland’s Health Awards offer the opportunity to publicly acknowledge and celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those individuals and teams who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate, high-quality health and social care to the people of Scotland.

“As well as celebrating the vital contribution that frontline health and social care staff make, these awards also shine a light on those who work so hard behind the scenes in roles that support the services that make a significant difference to people’s lives across Scotland.

“All of the nominations contained numerous examples of how individuals, teams and local health and social care systems are working together with patients, families and carers to deliver high-quality, dedicated, innovative and responsive services.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate and share their positive experiences - and I’d like to offer my congratulations to all the finalists nominated for an award this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal College of Midwives will sponsor an award dedicated to the profession, while there are also individual honours for Scotland’s top doctor and nurse.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on November 7 at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, with more than 500 guests expected to attend.

Scotsman editor Alan Young said: "The Scotsman is delighted to be supporting these awards, which aim to shine a spotlight on the brilliant work which happens day in and day out in the health and social care sector.

"They offer the chance to recognise both those on the frontline and the contribution of those working behind the scenes. Scotland's exceptional, skilled and compassionate workforce deserve not just our thanks, but celebration."

Here is the list of finalists for Scotland’s Health Awards 2024 in full:

Allied Health Professional Award - Glasgow Caledonian University-School of Life Sciences

Jenifer Dallas, NHS 24

Deborah Little, NHS Dumfries & Galloway

Susan Bannatyne, NHS Forth Valley

Siobhan McGuire, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Lindsey Todd, NHS Lothian

Robert MacLeod, Scottish Ambulance Service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care for Mental Health Award

Mental Health Hub at NHS 24, in collaboration with Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service

NHS Ayrshire & Arran Mental Health Practitioner Team (East Ayrshire)

Balcary Ward, NHS Dumfries & Galloway

Ward 5 Nursing Team, Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Family Support Hubs, NHS Lanarkshire

Helen Payne, NHS Tayside

Doctor Award

Nicole Haggarty, NHS Fife

Dr Daniel McGowan, NHS Lanarkshire

Dr Claire Sinclair, NHS Lanarkshire

Claire Steel, NHS Lanarkshire

Rosemunde Burns, NHS Lothian

Dr. Archith Kamath, NHS Lothian

Global Citizenship Award

Dr Santanu Acharya, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Dr Bernadette O'Hare, NHS Fife

Breast feeding promotion team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Miss Ceilidh Dunn, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Dr Nicholas Riches, NHS Lanarkshire

Dr Emma Coley, NHS Lothian

Innovation Award - The Open University in Scotland

Nuclear Cardiology, Glasgow Royal Infirmary

Dr Ann Margaret Little on behalf of the Histocompatibility and Immunogenetics team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

University Hospital Monklands Urology Team, NHS Lanarkshire

Tissue Viability Team, NHS Lanarkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Slattery and the Physiotherapy MSK Redesign team, NHS Lanarkshire

NHS Tayside High volume Cataract Ophthalmology Team

Integrated Care Award

Infant Mental Health Team, NHS Fife

Held In Our Hearts/NHS Highland Hospital To Home Partnership Team

Mid Argyll Virtual Ward, NHS Highland

South Lanarkshire Recovery Oriented Justice Service, NHS Lanarkshire

Tailored Talks: An Integrated Digital Care Pathway, NHS Lothian

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enable Works, Dundee Community Health Service and Discover Work and Community Mental Health Service Dundee

Leader of the Year Award - Edinburgh Napier University

John Collatin, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Katy Styles, NHS Grampian

Lynn Haughey, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Lynne Siddiqui, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Lucy Flaws, NHS Shetland

Jake Brown, NHS Tayside

Midwife Award - Royal College of Midwives

Jacqueline Keddie, NHS Grampian

Best Start Midwifery Leadership Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Fiona Aitken, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Melissa Lindsay, NHS Orkney

Enhanced Care Team - Maternity, NHS Tayside

Heather Robb, NHS Tayside

Nurse Award - Royal College of Nursing

Anne Marie Jackson, NHS Grampian

Susan Flannery, NHS Grampian

Pauline Zvimba, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Anne Gregg, NHS Orkney

Amanda Manson, NHS Orkney

Janette Murray, NHS Western Isles

Outstanding Contribution to the NHS (Reader's Choice Award): Alpha Solway: Skytec

Drew Carr, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Joan Rutherford, NHS Borders

Gemma Burdett, NHS Borders

Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes

Dunfermline ambulance station, NHS Fife

Julie Conaghan, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Graham Lawson, NHS Lothian

Liam Kyle, Scottish Ambulance Service

Kelly Cockburn, NHS Tayside

Heather Robb, NHS Tayside

Support Worker Award

Karli Whittle, NHS Fife

Tracy Cunningham, NHS Fife

Kelly Ann Mcneil, NHS Fife

Chelsey Main, NHS Highland

Stacy Quinn, NHS Lothian

Frances Guild, NHS Tayside

Tackling Health Inequalities Award

NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde Cost of Living Mitigation Team

Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis (in partnership with Glasgow City HSCP Health Improvement North West and North East Teams)

Health for All Nursing Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

WISHES (Women Inclusive Sexual Health Extended Service) team, Lothian Sexual Health Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivering Early Breastfeeding Support Project - Caroline Buchan, Jenna Millar, Gillian Russell, NHS Lothian

Mobile Dental Van, Public Dental Service, NHS Tayside

Top Team Award

CAPELLA, NHS Dumfries & Galloway

Golden Jubilee's The Hospital: Life on the Line team

Macmillan East Dunbartonshire Improving the Cancer Journey (ICJ) Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Argyll and Bute Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) Team, NHS Highland

Lochardil Pharmacy, NHS Highland

Scottish Ambulance Service Macmillan Palliative Care Team

Unsung Hero Award

Linda Smullen, NHS Forth Valley

Julie McKenna, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Gus Harrower, NHS Lothian

Alison Stephenson, NHS Tayside

Michael (Mike) Carlin, NHS Tayside

NHS Western Isles Community Equipment Store

Volunteers Award

Anne Law, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Graham Mortimer, NHS Dumfries & Galloway

Aaron Smith, NHS Forth Valley

Volunteers at NHS Golden Jubilee University National Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin & Jacqui Finnie with Therapets Bronte, Bentley, Barley & Brooke, NHS Grampian

Sandy Edwards, NHS Tayside

Young Achiever Award

Sophia Madden, Healthcare Improvement Scotland

Callan Thain, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Rachel McKechnie, NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Basil Ndikom, NHS Lothian

Caitlin Davis, National Services Scotland