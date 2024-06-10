Scotland’s Health Awards will include 16 categories that are open to nominations – and The Scotsman will be the media host partner for the first time

They are the extraordinary individuals – and teams – who have kept Scotland’s health system going and excelling in the face of unprecedented challenges – from the battle to recover from the Covid pandemic to managing a social care system undergoing significant change.

Now, The Scotsman can announce it will host the 2024 Scotland’s Health Awards – a series of 16 accolades designed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate, high-quality health and social care.

The awards, running for the 23rd year, in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, recognise the contribution of frontline health and social care workers. But the honours also celebrate those who work hard behind the scenes in support roles to guarantee Scotland’s health and care services achieve the highest quality and standards.

Health and social care secretary Neil Gray at the launch of the 2024 Scotland's Health Awards. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Last year’s award winners offer an insight into the diversity of individuals who make the health system exactly what it is.

Georgie Williams, from NHS Tayside, claimed the volunteers’ award in 2023 for her work with CareSound Radio as the co-host of the Tuesday request show, which airs to care homes across the health board.

The 29-year-old has overcome her own quadriplegic cerebral palsy – and the fact she needs to use a communication aid to talk – to brighten the days of hospital patients. She makes tours in her specially adapted wheelchair to gather playlist requests, and has successfully trained to be a mentor to people who use communication aid devices.

In receiving the award, Ms Williams had said: “I feel so honoured to receive an award for doing something I absolutely love – it means so much.”

Scotland’s Health Awards 2024 will celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those individuals and teams who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate, high quality health and social care to the people of Scotland

Michael Kidd – a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service in NHS Ayrshire & Arran – was another recipient in last year’s honours.

Crowned as the Unsung Hero Award winner, Mr Kidd drove fundraising efforts to create an interactive sensory room at Monkton Primary School, as well as Aoife’s Sensory Bus – a specialist service named in honour of his daughter, who died aged six in 2019 from a brain tumour.

Mr Kidd said last year: “Because it helped Aoife so much, we set up a fundraising campaign to help children like her and have now raised enough money for a second bus. It’s wonderful to see the campaign take off and make an impact, and that good can come out of something so devastating.”

Other categories for this year will include the Allied Health Professional Award, the Care for Mental Health Award and Global Citizenship Award, as well as honours for Innovation, Integrated Care and Leader of the Year.

The Scotsman is hosting the 2024 Scotland’s Health Awards in partnership with NHS Scotland and The Scottish Government

The Royal College of Midwives will sponsor an award dedicated to the profession, while there are also individual honours for Scotland’s top doctor and nurse.

Health and social care secretary Neil Gray said he was “delighted” to launch the first year of Scotland’s Health Awards in partnership with The Scotsman.

"These awards are a fantastic opportunity to not only raise awareness of all our amazing colleagues across our health and care service, they give us the chance to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those individuals and teams who go above and beyond to deliver the best possible patient care across Scotland,” he said.

“Scotland’s Health Awards also allow us to acknowledge the contribution of those people who play a critical role in the delivery of care through support roles and volunteers which all too often go unrecognised.

“We’re still going through a challenging time for all our staff across our health and social care services. However despite this, I see just how hard-working and committed our staff are in delivering high quality care. So please make sure to take the time to nominate, show your appreciation and say thank you.”

Those wishing to make a nomination are asked to describe the ‘healing hero’ and/or the teams they work in, explain what they were trying to achieve, what they did that was so special, and what difference it made to the person or people being cared for.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place in November at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, with more than 500 guests expected to attend.

Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh said: “Every day, people across Scotland experience the remarkable care and compassion of those working the health and social care sector. It would be too easy to take those high standards for granted, which is why events like this matter – we are able to acknowledge the exceptional, and celebrate the people who deliver.

“Our experience of health and social care is usually with the brilliant staff on the front line, but these awards also offer a chance to recognise those behind the scenes – the leaders, managers and others who make less heralded, but important, contributions.

“I hope the awards, and the evening itself, offer a chance to celebrate brilliance and have some fun. The Scotsman is delighted to be playing its supporting role.”

Categories to round out the list of honours include the Outstanding contribution to the NHS Award (Reader’s Choice), as well as recognition for the leading Support Worker, Top Team, Volunteers and Young Achiever. The final award recognises an individual or team who deserves recognition for Tackling Health Inequalities.

Nominations for the awards will close on August 18. The People’s Choice award winner will be chosen by the public, with voting for the accolade to run throughout October.